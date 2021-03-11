Netizens say Edison Chen’s daughter resembles supermodel mum

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Edison Chen has shed his bad-boy image, replacing it with being a doting father. The 40-year-old became a responsible parent since his daughter Alaia came into his life. On March 4, Alaia celebrated her fourth birthday and Chen has been sharing quite a number of photos of her on his Instagram account. It is reported that the entire family is holidaying in Hawaii at the moment and they held a tiny party for Alaia in what is believed to be their hotel room.

Although the Chens did not have a grand venue for the celebration, Chen and his wife Shupei managed to decorate the place with huge balloons spelling out Alaia’s name.

“Big boss baby!!!!!!! Happy birthday to my princess,” Chen gushed. Alaia, who used to look like her father, is starting to look more like her supermodel mum Qin Shupei, according to netizens.

One said, “There’s just something in her features and smile that reminds me a lot more of her mum than her dad. I wonder if she’ll become tall like her mum too.” Another added, “She’s her mum’s mini me! They’re as good as carbon copies of one another.”

As reported by 8days.sg on March 11, some netizens also found it in them to be salty on this happy occasion, with a comment reading, “Edison looks like a short uncle in the photo. He’s only nine years older than his wife but he looks 20 years older!” Others agreed with this post, saying that it’s “a good thing” that Alaia is starting to resemble her mum more ‘cos “her dad is ageing really badly”.

Born on October 7, 1980, Edison Koon-hei Chen is a Canadian-born Hong Kong actor, singer, rapper, and fashion designer.

Having made his debut in the Hong Kong music industry in 1999, he released a number of Cantopop and Mandopop albums under the record company Emperor Entertainment Group before finally making his first hip-hop album in Cantonese with the critically acclaimed 2004 release of Please Steal This Album./TISGFollow us on Social Media

