Home News Netizens praise man for guiding disabled elderly woman

Netizens praise man for guiding disabled elderly woman

The foreign worker was spotted helping the woman at about 8:30am near the Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped (SAVH) building at 47 Toa Payoh Rise

Screengrab: Google maps

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Showing kindness, no matter in what way, shape, or form, can go a long way, as one woman recently witnessed.

She saw a foreign worker guiding an older lady by the hand.

A woman named Angie snapped a photo of the senior citizen, who seemed to be using the kind of stick used by the visually impaired, walking with the foreign worker and submitted it to crowdfunded news site Stomp.

This occurred on Wednesday morning (Jan 20) after Angie had dropped off her children at school.

- Advertisement -

She told Stomp she saw the worker helping the woman at about 8:30 that morning near the building of Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped (SAVH) at 47 Toa Payoh Rise.

Angie is quoted as saying, “I saw this after dropping my kids off at school. This picture was taken in front of SAVH, so I reckon the woman was on her way there.”

She added that she was “immensely touched.”

The incident reminded her of “how blessed we are to have all these foreign workers help build Singapore.”

Angie said further that she wished to commend the “selfless” foreign worker for his kind act toward the disabled senior citizen, and underlined how “very patient” he was, “walking at the elderly lady’s pace.”

Angie’s story about the man was not only published on the Stomp website but also on its Facebook page on Thursday morning (Jan 21), and has gone on to be shared by many

Online commenters praised and thanked the foreign worker for his kindness as well.

The foreign worker apparently makes it a habit to help others.

One netizen wrote that he saw the man perform this type of kind deed “daily.”

Others chimed in to say they’ve witnessed him help the disabled as well.    

/TISG

Read also: It’s past 11 pm but elderly blind man is going door-to-door to sell biscuits

It’s past 11 pm but elderly blind man is going door-to-door to sell biscuits

 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police arrest man who broke into neighbour’s flat and kissed her while she was sleeping

Singapore—The police arrested a man who let himself into his neighbor’s unit and kissed her while she was sleeping. The incident occurred on Monday morning (Jan 18) at a building along Tampines Street 83. Ironically, the man called the police himself around noon...
View Post
Featured News

Design submitted by Temasek Polytechnic students selected as logo for Budget 2021

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat revealed that a design submitted by a group of Temasek Polytechnic students has been selected as the logo of Budget 2021, which will be delivered in Parliament right after the Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

MOT launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise for 37,000 aviation and maritime workers

The Ministry of Transport launched the Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise on Monday (18 Jan), to vaccinate 37,000 frontline workers in the aviation and maritime industry. Airplane and port pilots, cabin crew, cargo handlers, transit lounge workers, local seafarers, ship and plane repair technicians...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore