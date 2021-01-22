Netizens praise man for guiding disabled elderly woman

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Showing kindness, no matter in what way, shape, or form, can go a long way, as one woman recently witnessed.

She saw a foreign worker guiding an older lady by the hand.

A woman named Angie snapped a photo of the senior citizen, who seemed to be using the kind of stick used by the visually impaired, walking with the foreign worker and submitted it to crowdfunded news site Stomp.

This occurred on Wednesday morning (Jan 20) after Angie had dropped off her children at school.

She told Stomp she saw the worker helping the woman at about 8:30 that morning near the building of Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped (SAVH) at 47 Toa Payoh Rise.

Angie is quoted as saying, “I saw this after dropping my kids off at school. This picture was taken in front of SAVH, so I reckon the woman was on her way there.”

She added that she was “immensely touched.”

The incident reminded her of “how blessed we are to have all these foreign workers help build Singapore.”

Angie said further that she wished to commend the “selfless” foreign worker for his kind act toward the disabled senior citizen, and underlined how “very patient” he was, “walking at the elderly lady’s pace.”

Angie’s story about the man was not only published on the Stomp website but also on its Facebook page on Thursday morning (Jan 21), and has gone on to be shared by many

Online commenters praised and thanked the foreign worker for his kindness as well.

The foreign worker apparently makes it a habit to help others.

One netizen wrote that he saw the man perform this type of kind deed “daily.”

Others chimed in to say they’ve witnessed him help the disabled as well.

