Home News In the Hood Lady in sundress spotted cycling along PIE road shoulder

Lady in sundress spotted cycling along PIE road shoulder

The individual recording the scene provided glimpses of the woman riding along the expressway's left side as if it was a bicycle lane

Photo: FB screengrab/Zaid Khan

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The latest spotting of an errant cyclist was that of a woman casually biking along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), sparking another call from the online community to put such individuals to task.

On Wednesday (Jan 20), Facebook user Zaid Khan uploaded a video on Complaint Singapore’s page with the caption, “Fast & Furious.” The 44-second video shows a woman wearing a white dress riding a blue bicycle on PIE amid heavy traffic.

The individual recording the scene provided glimpses of the woman riding along the expressway’s left side as if it was a bicycle lane.

It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

- Advertisement -

Cyclists violating the law could get fined up to S$2,000 for riding on expressways or be sentenced up to six months’ jail time.

The woman in the video also rode without a helmet, violating the mandatory helmet law under the Road Traffic Rules, which took effect on Feb 1, 2019.

“Isn’t she on a highway? That’s an offence,” commented Facebook user Gregory Phua. Others called on the authorities to take errant cyclists to task for endangering road users.

“What’s happening to all the enforcement? Double standard lor. Tough enforcement are conducted for PMD because it hurts pedestrians, but they don’t care when the cyclists are putting all other road users at risk,” added Facebook user Lawrence Heng.

In a separate incident on Dec last year, an adult and child were spotted cycling on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway. The incident resulted in backlash from netizens towards the adult for putting the child’s life in danger.

Another dangerous incident involved a cyclist taking the right-hand lane of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYA) at night in Oct 2020, almost resulting in an accident with an oncoming vehicle whose driver did not spot the cyclist until the last moment due to lack of visibility.

Read related: Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Caught on cam: vehicle narrowly avoids cyclist on far right lane on expressway

Caught on cam: vehicle narrowly avoids cyclist on far right lane on expressway

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police arrest man who broke into neighbour’s flat and kissed her while she was sleeping

Singapore—The police arrested a man who let himself into his neighbor’s unit and kissed her while she was sleeping. The incident occurred on Monday morning (Jan 18) at a building along Tampines Street 83. Ironically, the man called the police himself around noon...
View Post
Featured News

Design submitted by Temasek Polytechnic students selected as logo for Budget 2021

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat revealed that a design submitted by a group of Temasek Polytechnic students has been selected as the logo of Budget 2021, which will be delivered in Parliament right after the Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

MOT launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise for 37,000 aviation and maritime workers

The Ministry of Transport launched the Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise on Monday (18 Jan), to vaccinate 37,000 frontline workers in the aviation and maritime industry. Airplane and port pilots, cabin crew, cargo handlers, transit lounge workers, local seafarers, ship and plane repair technicians...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore