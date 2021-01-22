Lady in sundress spotted cycling along PIE road shoulder

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The latest spotting of an errant cyclist was that of a woman casually biking along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), sparking another call from the online community to put such individuals to task.

On Wednesday (Jan 20), Facebook user Zaid Khan uploaded a video on Complaint Singapore’s page with the caption, “Fast & Furious.” The 44-second video shows a woman wearing a white dress riding a blue bicycle on PIE amid heavy traffic.

The individual recording the scene provided glimpses of the woman riding along the expressway’s left side as if it was a bicycle lane.

It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

Cyclists violating the law could get fined up to S$2,000 for riding on expressways or be sentenced up to six months’ jail time.

The woman in the video also rode without a helmet, violating the mandatory helmet law under the Road Traffic Rules, which took effect on Feb 1, 2019.

“Isn’t she on a highway? That’s an offence,” commented Facebook user Gregory Phua. Others called on the authorities to take errant cyclists to task for endangering road users.

“What’s happening to all the enforcement? Double standard lor. Tough enforcement are conducted for PMD because it hurts pedestrians, but they don’t care when the cyclists are putting all other road users at risk,” added Facebook user Lawrence Heng.

In a separate incident on Dec last year, an adult and child were spotted cycling on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway. The incident resulted in backlash from netizens towards the adult for putting the child’s life in danger.

Another dangerous incident involved a cyclist taking the right-hand lane of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYA) at night in Oct 2020, almost resulting in an accident with an oncoming vehicle whose driver did not spot the cyclist until the last moment due to lack of visibility.

