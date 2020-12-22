Home News In the Hood Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Netizens urged the authorities to look into the incident, noting it sets a precedent for irresponsible behaviour

Photo: YT screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man accompanied by a kid, both on bicycles while on the expressway, is making rounds online, garnering responses from the online community for stricter measures to be imposed.

On Monday (Dec 21), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of what appeared to be an adult and child cycling on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway. “Why are some parents stupider than kids?” asked the caption. According to the post, the footage was captured on Sunday (Dec 20) at around 1:00 pm.

With over 180 comments to date, members from the online community urged authorities to look into the incident, noting it sets a precedent for irresponsible behaviour. Many also called for harsher penalties to be imposed on errant cyclists.

“What is this parent even thinking?” asked Facebook user A.j. Kasetyo. “He’s breaking the traffic rules and teaching his kid the wrong things. Also putting his kid’s life at high risk. The kid will grow up doing the wrong things. He’s not fit to be a role model for the kid to emulate, let alone be a parent,” added the concerned individual.

- Advertisement -

Facebook user Loh Zheng Yi noted that “cyclists are unlicensed, unregulated and uninsured. Many of them do not obey the rules of the roads, and there are no repercussions even if they are caught flouting the rules.” The netizen suggested cyclists not to be allowed on roads. His comment garnered about 30 positive reactions from those who shared the same sentiments.

Whether it’s riding on the far-right lane of an expressway at night or crossing the Central Expressway (CTE) during the day, incidents of errant cyclists have circulated online in recent news.

It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

“Do not cycle on the expressways … Never assume you have the right of way and always remain alert and vigilant while cycling on the roads. Keep a lookout for other bigger and faster road users,” said the police in a report by mothership.sg.

Cyclists violating the law could get fined up to S$2,000 for riding on expressways or be sentenced up to six months’ jail time.

Here is a list of expressways in Singapore where cycling is prohibited, according to sportsincycling.com: Ayer Rajah Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway, Central Expressway, East Coast Parkway, Kallang / Paya Lebar Expressway, Kranji Expressway, Marina Coastal Expressway, Pan-Island Expressway, Seletar Expressway, Tampines Expressway.

Read related: Caught on cam: vehicle narrowly avoids cyclist on far right lane on expressway

Caught on cam: vehicle narrowly avoids cyclist on far right lane on expressway

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

The Whispering House and 38 Oxley Road

Many years ago, when I was a teenager, I read a British ghost story titled The Whispering House. In that story, the male protagonist was shot dead by a young woman in the house, because a malign spirit made its inhabitants evil....
View Post
Featured News

Uncle at NTUC shamed for opening boxes of fruit to choose plums

An uncle at FairPrice Xtra was shamed online for opening several boxes of fruits in order to choose the best plums. In a photo uploaded by netizen Sharon Loi, which was then shared to various other groups and Facebook pages, the elderly...
View Post
Featured News

After hawker culture officially added to Unesco list, KF Seetoh says: “always keep calm and use sambal”

Along with his advice to “always keep calm and use sambal”, champion for hawker rights KF Seetoh wrote about how far the local hawker scene has come, and where he thinks it is going to go. In a Facebook post on Thursday...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet