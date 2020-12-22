Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man accompanied by a kid, both on bicycles while on the expressway, is making rounds online, garnering responses from the online community for stricter measures to be imposed.

On Monday (Dec 21), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of what appeared to be an adult and child cycling on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway. “Why are some parents stupider than kids?” asked the caption. According to the post, the footage was captured on Sunday (Dec 20) at around 1:00 pm.

With over 180 comments to date, members from the online community urged authorities to look into the incident, noting it sets a precedent for irresponsible behaviour. Many also called for harsher penalties to be imposed on errant cyclists.

“What is this parent even thinking?” asked Facebook user A.j. Kasetyo. “He’s breaking the traffic rules and teaching his kid the wrong things. Also putting his kid’s life at high risk. The kid will grow up doing the wrong things. He’s not fit to be a role model for the kid to emulate, let alone be a parent,” added the concerned individual.

Facebook user Loh Zheng Yi noted that “cyclists are unlicensed, unregulated and uninsured. Many of them do not obey the rules of the roads, and there are no repercussions even if they are caught flouting the rules.” The netizen suggested cyclists not to be allowed on roads. His comment garnered about 30 positive reactions from those who shared the same sentiments.

Whether it’s riding on the far-right lane of an expressway at night or crossing the Central Expressway (CTE) during the day, incidents of errant cyclists have circulated online in recent news.

It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

“Do not cycle on the expressways … Never assume you have the right of way and always remain alert and vigilant while cycling on the roads. Keep a lookout for other bigger and faster road users,” said the police in a report by mothership.sg.

Cyclists violating the law could get fined up to S$2,000 for riding on expressways or be sentenced up to six months’ jail time.

Here is a list of expressways in Singapore where cycling is prohibited, according to sportsincycling.com: Ayer Rajah Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway, Central Expressway, East Coast Parkway, Kallang / Paya Lebar Expressway, Kranji Expressway, Marina Coastal Expressway, Pan-Island Expressway, Seletar Expressway, Tampines Expressway.

