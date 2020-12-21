Home News In the Hood Used pillows by S'pore influencers being sold from S$20-S$200

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

Singapore – Social media has steadily gained traction throughout recent years as an effective tool to market goods or services. For example, pillows used by Singapore influencers are being sold for up to S$200 apiece.

Whether you’re in the mood for some window shopping or in need of extra love, interested customers can now get their hands on pre-loved pillows. The catch? Influencers have used the pillows.

The Sleeping Beauties online shop has been making news recently, as it promises eager clients a chance to get “up close and personal” with Singapore influencers.

A quick look throughout the website’s product catalogue shows varying pillow prices modelled by the influencers themselves.

There are some pillows offered at S$20.

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

Quite a few are at S$100.

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

While others can reach S$200 apiece, such as @avander.ho’s pillow.

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

According to the product description, the pillows are “100 per cent polyester, 100 per cent polypropylene and 100 per cent used with love.”

There are three anonymous reviews posted on the site. One customer mentioned that the pillows “smell so good” while another noted it made them feel “less lonely.” The remaining review reads, “My girlfriend just left me, so this was nice to have around.”

Photo: Taken from The Sleeping Beauties website

It is unclear if the reviews are verified purchases or self-generated. There is also little information on the quality control or standard of the product; therefore, customer discretion is advised.

To date, 24 influencers are selling their pre-loved pillows.

Read related: The pros and cons of being an influencer according to Naomi Neo

