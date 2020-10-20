Caught on cam: vehicle narrowly avoids cyclist on far right lane on expressway

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Dashcam footage of a vehicle almost crashing into a cyclist riding along the far right lane of an expressway is circulating online. It serves as a reminder to motorists to practice caution while on the road.

A video uploaded by Facebook page SG Kiasu Stuff on Sunday (Oct 18) showed footage of a cyclist suddenly appearing within the view of a vehicle driving along an expressway.

While it is unclear which particular in which expressway the incident took place, the dashcam time stamp shows it happened at about 3 am on Saturday (Oct 17).

The vehicle and a nearby motorcycle could be seen taking the far right lane of the expressway when a cyclist transferring to the overtaking lane suddenly came in view. Both the motorcyclist and vehicle driver narrowly missed the cyclist.

- Advertisement -

The driver and other passengers could be heard exclaiming, “Woah!” and “What the hell, the bicycle,” as the driver manoeuvred to avoid an accident. There was also a child on board the vehicle, based on the audio of the footage.

It is common knowledge for road users that cycling on expressways is prohibited.

These include the following areas, as listed by sportsincycling.com: Ayer Rajah Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway, Central Expressway, East Coast Parkway, Kallang / Paya Lebar Expressway, Kranji Expressway, Marina Coastal Expressway, Pan-Island Expressway, Seletar Expressway, Tampines Expressway or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more of the expressways specified above.

On Oct 3, members from the online community called for stricter enforcement of the law regarding cyclists riding on expressways after a post of a young girl on a bicycle riding on the Central Expressway (CTE) made its rounds on social media.

In a separate incident on Sept 2019, a cyclist was seen taking the middle lane of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). The police responded in a mothership.sg report saying, “Do not cycle on the expressways … Never assume you have the right of way and always remain alert and vigilant while cycling on the roads. Keep a lookout for other bigger and faster road users.”

Such advice is especially true when vehicles are taking the highway at night, and there is compromised visibility. Furthermore, a bicycle lacks the necessary rear lighting to inform other road users of their presence from afar.

Cyclist nearly got kill by motorbike and cam car on expressway P.s if wish to die please die alone ! Don’t get people into trouble Posted by SG Kiasu stuff on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Read related: Young girl cycling on CTE prompts calls for stricter enforcement of the law

Please follow and like us: