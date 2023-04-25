Netizens: National Service easier now than it used to be because got ‘Iced water, heaters, wifi, rubber mats…’

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user asked for opinions by saying National Service (NS) “in the past is more xiong (tiring) than the present,” a long discussion ensued.

“Was wondering yall react when yall hear something like ‘wa now ns so easy ah? Back in my day blah blah blah’,” wrote u/unreal2007 on r/askSingapore on Monday (Apr 24).

Many Reddit users appeared inclined to agree with those who say NS is easier now than it used to be, noting that even iced water is given to trainees now.

“I was a Tekong sgt last year, and even within a year, it’s been quite apparent how much more cushy BMT has gotten for recruits. This is due in part to stricter safety regulations (rightly so). This entails more extensive prohibitions on the kinds of punishment we can administer, as well as stricter enforcement of these rules.

Providing iced water in cambros has also become a staple in daily training, and training is now typically only carried out in the shade and on softer ground,” was one popular comment.

The netizen explained that this is a good thing that keeps trainees safe.

“I don’t doubt that it was much more xiong for the generations before us, but I think this is a good thing – it shows that safety is being prioritised now more than ever. One life lost is one too many, so this trend ought to continue. Of course, maintaining discipline is still paramount, but discipline and safety are not necessarily antagonistic. Discipline in a safe manner is what we should strive towards!”

Another Reddit user wrote that a water heater had been installed in the showers when he went to Basic Military Training (BMT) the second time.

“BMT sounding more like a paradise for real these days. Wifi coverage, rubber mats, more admin time etc. good on them recruits fr,” observed another.

One Reddit user wrote, “The past will always be tougher than the present. Progression would mean that things get easier as time flows. If it’s not getting easier, it would mean we never progressed.”

Another chimed in, “Different era, diff way of living. People who continue dwelling on the past will just get left behind. Which is why the govt is hardselling upgrading ourselves because that’s the harsh reality.”

