Stories you might’ve missed, April 25

Jamus Lim thanks Sengkang GRC property team and treats them with biryani lunch for ‘often (doing) thankless job of keeping estate in healthy condition’

SINGAPORE: Once again, Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim showed his appreciation to the property team at Sengkang GRC by treating them to a meal, writing that the "conservancy and cleaning crew, maintenance staff and technicians, and officers—do much of the often thankless job of keeping the estate in a healthy condition." This habit of feeding people as a symbol of gratitude is a trait he most likely learned from his mother, Assoc Prof Lim wrote in a Tuesday morning (Apr 25) Facebook post, adding that #TeamSengkang is now aware of this, as appreciation gets shown in this manner every so often.

Mother who receives monthly allowance from her daughters also wants a share of their yearly performance bonus as $800 is not enough

SINGAPORE: A daughter who was tired of her mother demanding money from her took to social media asking if she was obliged to give her mother some of her annual performance bonus as well.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that over the past two years, she found it harder to get along with her mother. “To her, she expects money (monthly allowance) every month by her working daughters, as and when to bring her to atas places to eat so she can show off to her real life friends and Facebook friends. When there’s occasions (mothers day, Xmas, birthday etc) she unspokenly expects gifts and meals”.



25yo woman throws tantrums when parents don’t buy her what she wants, she even runs to the bathroom crying when told no in public

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after he witnessed the bad behaviour of his acquaintance’s 25-year-old daughter. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his acquaintance’s daughter had already graduated and worked freelance. “She comes from a pretty well-to-do family that stays in a landed property. In addition to still partly depending on her parents (which is understandable in SG since it takes time to be able to afford moving out and living independently), she still frequently asks for expensive “gifts” from her parents knowing that they are too soft to reject her”, he wrote.

Tan Chuan-Jin gets out of paying $11 for Twitter blue check by blue-ticking himself; hashtags #cheapo

SINGAPORE: After Twitter ended its former verification system, i.e., the blue checkmark, House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin found a clever workaround by designating himself as “Tan Chuan-Jin (Blue Ticked)” on the social media platform.

Due to a policy change after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the blue check, which used to be free, was offered at a subscription fee starting at US$8 a month (S$11). However, Mr Musk’s plan to raise revenues through blue check subscriptions seems to have backfired as very few users opted for it, including, it seems, Mr Tan.



Uncle hits HDB neighbour’s wall loudly with a stick “day and night” if he hears any noise, even if the noise comes from other neighbours

SINGAPORE: A resident of Potong Pasir took to Facebook to rant about his neighbour: an elderly uncle who hit the wall “day and night” with a stick in retaliation to any noise he hears from other neighbours.

The resident, a single individual staying alone at Block 144 Potong Pasir on the 4th floor, is a stroke survivor discharged a year ago on April 22. The resident reported that “the nightmare of noise abuse” started on Sept 22, 2022, and happens every day sporadically from 5.20 am to midnight in hourly intervals.

