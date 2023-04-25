Mother who receives monthly allowance from her daughters also wants a share of their yearly performance bonus as $800 is not enough

SINGAPORE: A daughter who was tired of her mother demanding money from her took to social media asking if she was obliged to give her mother some of her annual performance bonus as well.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that over the past two years, she found it harder to get along with her mother. “To her, she expects money (monthly allowance) every month by her working daughters, as and when to bring her to atas places to eat so she can show off to her real life friends and Facebook friends. When there’s occasions (mothers day, Xmas, birthday etc) she unspokenly expects gifts and meals”.

The woman wrote that she recently found out that her mother was waiting for her daughters to give her a share of their yearly performance bonus as well. “Her logic is, whatever our income, she wants a piece of it. Monthly salary, AWS, performance bonus… before we started working, she already told her she wants 10% of our take home pay every month, if not she will chase us out of the house”.

The woman added that her peers did not have the same pressures she faced.

“Recently I gave her $500 to sponsor her holiday trip, she moved house I sponsored $1k, then now I jus received my bonus I have to give again? If I earn a lot and have no family to support ok la, but I have 1 newborn, 1 toddler, 1 helper, 1 car, insurance and so many other expenses to pay every month.. don’t give money means I’m unfillial (her defination), give money I not enough, then how?” the woman wrote. She added that she would give her mother $300 monthly, and her sister also gave their mother $500 monthly.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

Earlier this year, a man in his mid-20s took to social media to share that his father often criticised him for ‘having it easy’, even though he felt that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his parents’ comments have driven “a bigger wedge into my r/s with my parents. We were never really on good terms to begin with but I don’t understand if it’s me who is wrong”.

He wrote: “I make x5 times starting salary my dad did when he was my age (mid-twenties). In his mid-twenties, he can get married, pay for BTO, have 3 kids. Sure, the first few years were a struggle, but he eventually also increased his salary gradually over a decade and lives a comfortable life now.

My dad was also paid for OT work horh, my mom never had to work except that time part time during the financial crisis”. He added that because of the pressure his parents placed on him, he worked very hard to earn above the average person. Despite this, he wrote that he still could not afford what they did when they were young.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg