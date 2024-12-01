SINGAPORE: A passenger got flak after a photo of him sleeping on an MRT car was circulated on social media platforms. Singaporeans were quick to call out such behaviour.

“He sure had a Happy Sunday,” a netizen wrote, sharing the photo in a forum.

Another netizen shared the photo on a different platform but took a different approach: “Foreign worker again doing their kampong things as if this is their house,” the post read.

Read also: “Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

While some called out the passenger’s lack of etiquette, others defended the man, saying he was merely resting. A handful even went so far as to call the post “discriminatory.”

“There’s no one on the train. Let him rest. Besides, no sign saying that against it,” said one. “This is a discriminatory post,” said another.

“This person is just taking a rest because he is very tired, and there aren’t many people on the train; why are you so nosy? You even take a photo and post it online. Do you think you are very cultured?

You posted saying he is a ‘foreigner’, but have you seen his ID card? You have no respect for foreigners and this person,” they added.

“Sorry, but I find this post discriminatory – he’s probably worked harder than most during the day,” a third said. “He isn’t causing any harm or discomfort to anyone, so I find (this) post more offensive than his rest state,” they wrote.

Still, a fourth wrote, “How do you know he is a foreign worker? It’s not written on his forehead. Just because he sleeps like this, you think he is a foreign worker. Can’t he be of a different nationality? Must be a foreign worker only?

Don’t bully people by looking at their appearance. You don’t know what happened before he got into this situation. He might be too tired or too drunk. No one knows.

Don’t think everyone else is inferior to you; you can say whatever you want about them,” they exclaimed.

Read also: Passenger: “SMRT, your staff should perform random checks to prevent such behaviour” of people lying down and misbehaving