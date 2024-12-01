;
In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

December 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: A passenger got flak after a photo of him sleeping on an MRT car was circulated on social media platforms. Singaporeans were quick to call out such behaviour.

“He sure had a Happy Sunday,” a netizen wrote, sharing the photo in a forum.

Another netizen shared the photo on a different platform but took a different approach: “Foreign worker again doing their kampong things as if this is their house,” the post read.

Read also: “Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

While some called out the passenger’s lack of etiquette, others defended the man, saying he was merely resting. A handful even went so far as to call the post “discriminatory.”

“There’s no one on the train. Let him rest. Besides, no sign saying that against it,” said one. “This is a discriminatory post,” said another.

“This person is just taking a rest because he is very tired, and there aren’t many people on the train; why are you so nosy? You even take a photo and post it online. Do you think you are very cultured?

See also  People continue sitting apart without social distancing reminders to avoid being fined or shamed on social media

You posted saying he is a ‘foreigner’, but have you seen his ID card? You have no respect for foreigners and this person,” they added.

“Sorry, but I find this post discriminatory – he’s probably worked harder than most during the day,” a third said. “He isn’t causing any harm or discomfort to anyone, so I find (this) post more offensive than his rest state,” they wrote.

Still, a fourth wrote, “How do you know he is a foreign worker? It’s not written on his forehead. Just because he sleeps like this, you think he is a foreign worker. Can’t he be of a different nationality? Must be a foreign worker only?

Don’t bully people by looking at their appearance. You don’t know what happened before he got into this situation. He might be too tired or too drunk. No one knows.

Don’t think everyone else is inferior to you; you can say whatever you want about them,” they exclaimed.

See also  What Are The Youths Being Told

Read also: Passenger: “SMRT, your staff should perform random checks to prevent such behaviour” of people lying down and misbehaving

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

HDB resident complaint: Inconsiderate neighbours used our shoehorn without permission

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News In the Hood

Bored or no choice? — Singaporeans share their thoughts on why “old uncles & aunties are still working at a very old age”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

S’poreans praise bus driver for shielding passengers from rain with his own umbrella

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Lifestyle

“Since my internship, I barely got energy to study” — Intern wonders how working S’poreans can still be energetic even after work

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker says people in their 50s are hard to work with because they’re “full of ego, lack respect, instructive, and have mood swings”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Singapore & Malaysia going cashless, with e-wallets being the favourite way to pay for Malaysians

December 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.