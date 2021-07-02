Netizen wakes up to the smell of burning joss paper, notes lack of social distancing among those who took part

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen woke up to the smell of joss paper being burnt and also noted that 11 people had gathered at the incense burning bin.

He put up a post about this incident on Facebook.

When the netizen looked out of the window, he was surprised to see that the bin had been shifted to in front of his unit. He also says that this has happened before on multiple occasions.

The netizen asserts that she is not condemning their race or religion, but would consider the people at the site to be selfish if they had moved the bin in order to prevent the smell from affecting their own homes.

Moreover, 11 people had gathered at the site to burn joss paper in the incense burning bin, which violates Covid-19 measures that are currently in place in Singapore.

The netizen offered his apologies to anyone he offended with his post and reiterates that he is not against any race or religion. However, he is unable to comprehend why the bin was moved from its original position.

Towards the end of his post, the netizen asks for advice since he and his mother have brought the issue to GRC Members of Parliament (MP) from Chua Chu Kang before to no avail.

Many netizens took to the comments section to share their views and recommendations on how to handle the situation.

A few netizens, similar to the poster, were worried about the lack of safe distancing between those at the site.

Several other netizens recommended that the poster speak amicably to those who partook in the burning so they would be willing to shift the bin away from his unit.

Meanwhile, some thought that filing a complaint might be more efficient to prevent such incidents from happening in the future again.

A few commented that not much could be done about the situation since this has been a long-standing tradition and simply advised the poster to shut his windows when the burning commences again.

A few also shared some information with the poster, explaining why such rituals were common.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

