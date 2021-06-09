Netizen laments petrol price hike

A few netizens pointed out that this price increase occurred across different petrol brands in Singapore.

Some netizens advised the poster to use public transport such as the MRT instead. Some other eagle-eyed netizens spotted the discounted rate for taxi drivers on the receipt.

Yet another netizen commented that the price of petrol has always been increasing, regardless of the pandemic. However, most people will have no choice but to continue forking out money for the petrol, he added. The price increase was implemented as part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which is a long-term plan that aims to ensure that Singapore will remain green, liveable, and sustainable for many years to come.

Singapore’s Budget 2021 revealed plans to increase the price of petrol to encourage a greener city. The duty for premium grade petrol went up by S$0.15 per litre and for intermediate grade petrol by S$0.10 per litre.