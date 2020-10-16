Myolie Wu’s husband wants to have another child

- Advertisement -

Myolie Wu’s husband, Philip Lee dropped a not-so-subtle hint on his older son’s third birthday that he wants to have another child.

Mr Lee took to Instagram to share photos of their older son Brendan celebrating his third birthday. Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu and Philip Lee also have a one-year-old son named Ryan. The adorable Brendan can be seen staring intently at his superhero-themed birthday cake in one of the photos which led his father to lament just how much his son has grown up.

“Your transition from Baby Shark at 2yrs old to Super Heroes at 3yrs old is truly complete,” wrote Lee, who is in his 40s. Lee wished for his son to be healthy and kind and he asked Brendan to “set a good example to Ryan Jai (and who knows – any other siblings who may come along one day”). That statement sounded a lot like a hint that Philip and Myolie are planning to have another child. In a recent interview, Myolie, 40 mentioned her intention to have another child.

According to her, ‘daughters are the sweetest’ which means that the couple hopes that their next child would be a girl. Myolie and Ryan are currently in China, where the actress is filming Chinese variety show Everybody Stand By. It’s why she could only celebrate Brendan’s birthday virtually, via video call.

The actress then uploaded a photo of herself and Brendan on Instagram. The mother of two captioned the image with a wish for her son to continue to be a happy and healthy boy, and that he could chase his dreams bravely in the future — just like how mummy is currently chasing hers.

Born on November 6 1980, Myolie Wu Hang-yee is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She was born in Hong Kong with Guangdong Taishan ancestry. Myolie is signed under the Hong Kong TVB television station and is a singer under contracts with Neway Star.

In 2011, she won “Best Actress” for her role in Curse of the Royal Harem, a TVB grand production, “Most Favourite TV Female Character” for her role in Ghetto Justice and also won “Extraordinary Elegant Actress” at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2011, making her the first ever Triple TV Queen of the year. By summer of 2015, Myolie left TVB to explore new avenues.

