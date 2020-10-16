Selena Gomez models bikini for her friend’s line La’Mariette

- Advertisement -

Autumn may have arrived on the East Coast but crooner Selena Gomez is channelling the spirit of summer on Instagram.

She was modelling La’Mariette’s Caroline bikini top on the swimwear line’s account. Gomez looked amazing and sun-kissed with four white flowers in her hair. Theresa Mingus co-founded the swimwear line and she is a friend and former assistant of the star.

Selena Gomez went viral when she uploaded a photo of herself showing off her kidney scar in La’Meriette’s Selena one-piece.

She also modelled the brand’s Caroline bikini top and bottom in a shot shared to the brand’s Instagram on September 4:

Mingus, who photographed Gomez in the one-piece, spoke to ELLE.com about that shoot earlier this month. Seeing her feel so empowered in La’Mariette’s one-piece, “oh, it felt so good,” Mingus said. “It’s funny because I actually took the picture. She knew exactly what she wanted to do. And that was the first picture that I took of her. I took 10, and that was the very first one. She was like, ‘that’s it.'”

“She was like, ‘I want to talk about my scar. I want it to be natural. I want it to be organic,'” Mingus continued. “And that was the suit she wanted to wear. We were on set for her all day, and then she whispered to me, ‘Hey, I think after this, we should go home and do a little photo shoot.’ And I was like, ‘okay, fine with me.’ She’s just so supportive.”

A trip Gomez and Mingus took together to Newport Beach inspired the “Day Trip” print of the bikini Gomez is wearing in the new shot, Mingus told ELLE.com, “We [Selena and I] were vintage shopping and we found all these cool suits. She was like, ‘You need to do a suit like this or a pattern like this.’ And then we had a really good day on a boat. It was super fun, but that had always been at the back of my mind. I didn’t want to do it [then]; the timing wasn’t right. I knew it would just be so good if we did it the right way.”

