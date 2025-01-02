CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Lifestyle

Must-know hacks to dodge pickpockets and street scams especially during the holiday seasons

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 2, 2025

As the holiday season is still in the air, travellers and shoppers flock to busy streets, bustling markets, and festive events. While the excitement of the season is contagious, it’s also an opportune time for pickpockets and street scammers to target unsuspecting individuals.

With the crowds, distractions, and heightened emotions of the holidays, it’s important to be extra vigilant to protect your belongings and avoid falling victim to common street crimes.

Here are some must-know hacks to dodge pickpockets and street scams during festive seasons.

Keep your valuables out of reach

One of the easiest ways to avoid pickpockets is to ensure your valuables are not easily accessible.

  • Opt for a crossbody bag: A small, securely closed crossbody bag is a great choice. It allows you to keep the bag close to your body at all times, making it harder for pickpockets to snatch. Additionally, wear the bag in front of you, especially crowded places.
  • Use anti-theft bags: Many bags now come with anti-theft features like lockable zippers, cut-resistant straps, and RFID-blocking compartments. Consider investing in a bag designed specifically to deter thieves.
  • Avoid back pockets: While it might seem convenient, carrying your wallet in a back pocket is an open invitation for pickpockets. Instead, use a front pocket or better yet, a money belt under your clothes.
See also  Video: Woman warns of new scam where girls are told their photos are circulated on Telegram

Stay alert to common street scams

During the holiday rush, scammers often prey on the distraction of gift shopping or sightseeing. Recognizing their tactics can help you avoid falling victim.

  • The “Lost Tourist” Scam – Scammers often approach tourists with fake stories of getting lost or asking for money to catch a ride. They might claim they’ve been robbed and need help. Politely refuse assistance and move on. If you’re in a foreign country, it’s wise to research local scams before arriving.
  • Fake Charity Requests – In busy areas, you might encounter someone asking for donations for “charities” that don’t exist. If someone is persistent or makes you feel uncomfortable, walk away. When donating to charity, always verify the cause through official channels or websites.
  • The “Helpful Stranger” Scam – Some scammers will offer to “help” you with a task like taking a photo, only to attempt to steal your valuables while you’re distracted. Be cautious of people getting too close to you and always keep an eye on your belongings.
See also  Woman warns public after her 63-year-old grandmother gets scammed out of $15,000 by individuals who claim to be from DBS, CID

Blend in and be discreet

The more you appear like a savvy local, the less likely you are to become a target. Scammers and pickpockets are often looking for tourists who stand out as easy prey.

  • Dress modestly – Wearing flashy clothing or displaying expensive jewellery can attract unwanted attention. During the holidays, it’s easy to get excited about dressing up, but try to keep your valuables hidden and dress more casually, especially when exploring busy tourist areas or marketplaces.
  • Don’t flaunt your gadgets – Smartphones, cameras, and other electronic devices are prime targets for thieves. Avoid taking out your phone in crowded places unless necessary. If you must, make sure you’re holding it securely or use a phone tether that attaches it to your bag or clothing.
  • Avoid large crowds – If you’re walking in busy areas, particularly during peak shopping hours, try to avoid getting caught in large, dense crowds. Pickpockets thrive in chaotic, packed conditions. If you feel the crowd closing in, step aside, find a quiet spot, and take a moment to assess your surroundings.
See also  Five Malaysians allegedly targeted Singaporeans in "fake friend" call scam, costing victims S$1.4M

With festive seasons bringing joy and excitement, it’s important to stay vigilant and take simple precautions to protect yourself from pickpockets and scammers. Stay smart, stay aware, and let no one steal your happiness during the festivities out of you!

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

FB poll shows vehicle drivers from “Singapore” are the most aggressive in Southeast Asia

January 1, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

If gifts aren’t your thing, the holidays can turn into a cringeworthy nightmare

December 31, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it a common workforce practice?” — Man asks after a company asks him to resign from his current job before they can reveal salary details

December 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Sports

Leaked medical details of Chinese table tennis champion Wang Chuqin sparks backlash over ethics

January 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

President Tharman expresses hope for Singapore’s future as more citizens step up to help one another

January 2, 2025 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Must-know hacks to dodge pickpockets and street scams especially during the holiday seasons

January 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

Singapore stocks to watch in 2025: 4 top picks for the new year

January 2, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.