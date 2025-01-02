As the holiday season is still in the air, travellers and shoppers flock to busy streets, bustling markets, and festive events. While the excitement of the season is contagious, it’s also an opportune time for pickpockets and street scammers to target unsuspecting individuals.

With the crowds, distractions, and heightened emotions of the holidays, it’s important to be extra vigilant to protect your belongings and avoid falling victim to common street crimes.

Here are some must-know hacks to dodge pickpockets and street scams during festive seasons.

Keep your valuables out of reach

One of the easiest ways to avoid pickpockets is to ensure your valuables are not easily accessible.

Opt for a crossbody bag: A small, securely closed crossbody bag is a great choice. It allows you to keep the bag close to your body at all times, making it harder for pickpockets to snatch. Additionally, wear the bag in front of you, especially crowded places.

Use anti-theft bags: Many bags now come with anti-theft features like lockable zippers, cut-resistant straps, and RFID-blocking compartments. Consider investing in a bag designed specifically to deter thieves.

Avoid back pockets: While it might seem convenient, carrying your wallet in a back pocket is an open invitation for pickpockets. Instead, use a front pocket or better yet, a money belt under your clothes.

Stay alert to common street scams

During the holiday rush, scammers often prey on the distraction of gift shopping or sightseeing. Recognizing their tactics can help you avoid falling victim.

The “Lost Tourist” Scam – Scammers often approach tourists with fake stories of getting lost or asking for money to catch a ride. They might claim they’ve been robbed and need help. Politely refuse assistance and move on. If you’re in a foreign country, it’s wise to research local scams before arriving.

Fake Charity Requests – In busy areas, you might encounter someone asking for donations for “charities” that don’t exist. If someone is persistent or makes you feel uncomfortable, walk away. When donating to charity, always verify the cause through official channels or websites.

The “Helpful Stranger” Scam – Some scammers will offer to “help” you with a task like taking a photo, only to attempt to steal your valuables while you’re distracted. Be cautious of people getting too close to you and always keep an eye on your belongings.

Blend in and be discreet

The more you appear like a savvy local, the less likely you are to become a target. Scammers and pickpockets are often looking for tourists who stand out as easy prey.

Dress modestly – Wearing flashy clothing or displaying expensive jewellery can attract unwanted attention. During the holidays, it’s easy to get excited about dressing up, but try to keep your valuables hidden and dress more casually, especially when exploring busy tourist areas or marketplaces.

Don’t flaunt your gadgets – Smartphones, cameras, and other electronic devices are prime targets for thieves. Avoid taking out your phone in crowded places unless necessary. If you must, make sure you’re holding it securely or use a phone tether that attaches it to your bag or clothing.

Avoid large crowds – If you’re walking in busy areas, particularly during peak shopping hours, try to avoid getting caught in large, dense crowds. Pickpockets thrive in chaotic, packed conditions. If you feel the crowd closing in, step aside, find a quiet spot, and take a moment to assess your surroundings.

With festive seasons bringing joy and excitement, it’s important to stay vigilant and take simple precautions to protect yourself from pickpockets and scammers. Stay smart, stay aware, and let no one steal your happiness during the festivities out of you!