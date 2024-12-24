CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Lifestyle

How to survive in Singapore public transport during Christmas chaos

ByGemma Iso

December 24, 2024

Christmas in Singapore — twinkling lights, festive cheer, and the annual pilgrimage through a public transport system that’s both more crowded and chaotic than usual.

If you’re bracing for the festive commute, fear not, traveller! This guide will arm you with the wisdom (and humour) to survive the season.

The pre-game ritual

Forget the midnight mass; the real midnight madness starts with your pre-commute preparations.Forget the perfectly ironed shirt – embrace the “I’ve-been-fighting-for-space-on-the-MRT” rumpled look.

Checking the LTA app becomes your new Christmas Eve tradition.  Don’t just check it once; check it thrice. Because let’s face it, even the most meticulously planned journey can go sideways faster than Santa’s sleigh on a caffeine rush.

MRT mayhem

Stepping into the MRT platform feels like entering a scene from a particularly crowded Bollywood dance number.  Expect elbow-to-elbow contact, the faint scent of durian (somehow always present), and the occasional silent prayer for a seat.

Forget personal space; you’re now part of a human Tetris game, strategically fitting yourself into any available gap. Pro-tip —  master the art of the “subtle shoulder nudge” to secure a sliver of space.

Bus battles

Buses, ah, buses.  A different kind of beast altogether.  The Christmas rush brings a new level of unpredictability.  Will you get a seat?  Will you be crushed against the window like a particularly festive sardine?

The suspense is palpable.  Embrace the unexpected delays; they’re part of the charm (or the torment, depending on your perspective). Pro-tip —  stand near the back; you’ll have a better chance of escaping the crush at your stop.

The unexpected encounters

Christmas on Singapore’s public transport is a melting pot of humanity.

You’ll encounter carolers serenading you with off-key renditions of “Jingle Bells,” families with overexcited children clutching oversized Christmas presents, and individuals sporting Santa hats that are suspiciously similar to the ones sold at the 7-Eleven down the street.

Embrace the chaos; it’s all part of the Singaporean Christmas experience.

Survival tips for the festive commute

  • Embrace the early bird: Leave earlier than you think you need to.
  • Pack snacks: Hunger-induced grumpiness is a real threat during peak hours.
  • Download podcasts/audiobooks: Distract yourself from the chaos with something engaging.
  • Charge your phone: You’ll need it for navigation and to document the sheer absurdity of it all.
  • Wear comfortable shoes: You’ll be doing a lot of standing.
  • Practice your “excuse me” in multiple languages: You never know who you’ll be navigating around.
The aftermath

Once you finally reach your destination, battered but not broken, take a moment to appreciate your resilience.  You’ve conquered the Christmas commute!

You deserve a celebratory drink (or perhaps a long nap).  Merry Christmas, and may your next commute be slightly less… eventful.

