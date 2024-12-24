;

CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Featured News In the Hood

“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: When a netizen wrote that he hates people who play videos with loud music on the MRT, there was no lack of other people who agreed with him.

It seems that one thing Singaporean commuters have in common these days is a distaste for those who have no respect for personal space on public transportation and insist on listening to or watching videos on their mobile phones with the volume up so that those around them can hear it.

Samson Yip’s post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page has since received dozens of comments, and group members have not held back on how they feel.

“You and all of us,” commented one man.“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood,” another wrote. “Once they put on an earpiece, they become ‘deaf’ to outside lo, then got to speak loud because they think we deaf!” a commenter opined.

“Yeah, I agree with you; these people have hearing problems,” wrote one netizen.

See also  "This is the bare minimum" - Company that unplugged freezer with 136 breastmilk bags slammed for $1550 compensation offer

Another disagreed, however, and added that people who play music on their phones at full volume seek attention. In other countries, it’s customary to have “quiet rides” and an offence to speak or play music loudly.

The commenter wondered why other types of bad behaviour end up getting fined in Singapore, but operating one’s device loudly while on public transportation does not.

However, another netizen pushed back, saying it’s an entitlement issue where all people care about is “me and me.” She wrote that Singapore should encourage a reading society on public transport.

“I love those commuters who flash out their book whenever on public transport. And ya, not read aloud, please!” she added, writing that she herself stays quiet on commutes with her crossword magazine.

Read also: Should older people be given a pass when they play loud videos on public transport?

Another wrote that “phone zombies” are even worse, meaning those who watch videos and walk around haphazardly, suddenly stopping in the middle of everything.

See also  Passenger asks “What's up with passive-aggressive aunties” on MRT 'voicing their discontent loudly about other passengers to their friends/family next to them'

One wrote that at one time, he asked a woman at a bus stop who was blasting Canto pop if others did the same, would she be okay with it? The woman felt bad and switched her music app off and then later left, he added. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Read also: Is it safe to ask SG people on MRT to turn down the volume of their mobile phone videos/music/games?

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Business Featured News

4,000 OCBC employees in Singapore to get $1K each; S$7.5M one-off payment in total for junior employees to cope with cost of living

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Man asks if he should give his wife 10-20% pocket money; Singaporeans weigh in with many saying, “If she is working, ZERO!”

December 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless Singaporean says it’s harder to find a job in SG than in UK

December 23, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

The “always-on” culture: Is Singapore’s work-life balance a myth?

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

LTA updates: 2 new ride-hail operators and passengers can indicate the need for wheelchair space, child seat

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business Featured News

4,000 OCBC employees in Singapore to get $1K each; S$7.5M one-off payment in total for junior employees to cope with cost of living

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.