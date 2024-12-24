SINGAPORE: When a netizen wrote that he hates people who play videos with loud music on the MRT, there was no lack of other people who agreed with him.

It seems that one thing Singaporean commuters have in common these days is a distaste for those who have no respect for personal space on public transportation and insist on listening to or watching videos on their mobile phones with the volume up so that those around them can hear it.

Samson Yip’s post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page has since received dozens of comments, and group members have not held back on how they feel.

“You and all of us,” commented one man.“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood,” another wrote. “Once they put on an earpiece, they become ‘deaf’ to outside lo, then got to speak loud because they think we deaf!” a commenter opined.

“Yeah, I agree with you; these people have hearing problems,” wrote one netizen.

Another disagreed, however, and added that people who play music on their phones at full volume seek attention. In other countries, it’s customary to have “quiet rides” and an offence to speak or play music loudly.

The commenter wondered why other types of bad behaviour end up getting fined in Singapore, but operating one’s device loudly while on public transportation does not.

However, another netizen pushed back, saying it’s an entitlement issue where all people care about is “me and me.” She wrote that Singapore should encourage a reading society on public transport.

“I love those commuters who flash out their book whenever on public transport. And ya, not read aloud, please!” she added, writing that she herself stays quiet on commutes with her crossword magazine.

Another wrote that “phone zombies” are even worse, meaning those who watch videos and walk around haphazardly, suddenly stopping in the middle of everything.

One wrote that at one time, he asked a woman at a bus stop who was blasting Canto pop if others did the same, would she be okay with it? The woman felt bad and switched her music app off and then later left, he added. /TISG

