SINGAPORE: The train service disruption along the East-West Line yesterday (25 Sept) has sparked a variety of reactions online, with some netizens venting frustrations over the ongoing service issues, especially in light of the recent public transport fare increases.

In contrast, a small number of passengers caught in the incident described their unexpected journey along the train tracks as “thrilling.”

The power failure halted trains between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations for several hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Services between the affected stretch are suspended for today, as well, leaving thousands of commuters facing longer travel times across the island.

At around 12:20pm yesterday, SMRT confirmed that approximately 850 passengers had safely disembarked the train cars, with staff on hand to guide them along the tracks back to Clementi station.

Photos and videos of the incident quickly flooded social media, showing passengers calmly queuing to exit the trains and walk along the tracks. SMRT personnel were also visible on the tracks, ensuring the safety of the passengers as they made their way back to the station.

While the majority of the public expressed frustration, some passengers took to social media to share how the unusual experience of walking along the tracks had left them excited.

One passenger posted on the Xiaohongshu platform, describing the experience as “bittersweet.”

“At first, I was upset because the air conditioning stopped, and we were stuck for over an hour,” the netizen wrote, “But when we were told we had to walk on the tracks, everyone got excited. We were walking between two MRT cars – it was thrilling!”

Another individual echoed the sentiment, noting that while the situation was inconvenient, the chance to walk along the tracks gave her a sense of excitement.

Despite these lighter takes, the majority of reactions online were less forgiving. Many criticized SMRT and raised concerns about the increasing frequency of train breakdowns.

One netizen pointed out, “The MRT keeps breaking down, and yet they still raise fares.”

Another commented, “Here we go again. It’s happening more and more often.”