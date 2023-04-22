Mum upset after motorist nearly knocks her & her children down, then gives her a thumbs-up at zebra crossing

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to complain after she claimed that a motorist nearly knocked her down while she was with her two small children, an eight-month-old baby and a three-year-old toddler.

A Ms Law wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday night (Apr 20) that she was on her way home from picking up her children, when the man, seen driving a white Honda in the photo and video that accompanied Ms Law’s post, “almost knocked” them over.

She was riding her bicycle with her children in tow at the time. And when she met him at a zebra crossing, the man allegedly “zoomed” past her “with his hand doing the ‘apalah’ hand gesture.”

In the photo and video, the man can be seen doing the thumbs-up sign.

Ms Law added, “I don’t think I’m supposed to stop in the middle of the zebra crossing (between 2 lanes) on a bicycle but I had to jam my bicycle and was VERY CLOSE to colliding with him. I met the man at a traffic light down the road and he had the cheek to (do the thumbs-up sign at) me.

Fyi, I wasn’t even riding very fast as I had a baby with me. He was just impatient enough to endanger our lives. If I fall, I will jump back up and get super pissed, that’s it.

But if my baby or toddler fall, they would hit their heads on the road.

Imagine if it were your wife/daughter/sister who was almost knocked over with a baby and a child on board. See if you will (do the thumbs-up sign at) them.”

In a comment on her post, she later clarified that it was at a traffic light down the road when she encountered the man again.

Some netizens encouraged Ms Law to file a police report.

And while some commenters told her that she needs to dismount and push at zebra crossings, others assured her that the Land Transport Authority does not actually require this.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg