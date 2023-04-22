Motorcyclist rescued from underneath car after accident near Istana

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist who found himself pinned underneath a car, after an accident near the Istana, was thankfully rescued by emergency personnel without life-threatening injuries.

The police has reported that they received a call for assistance around 9.50am on Wednesday (19 Apr), alerting them that a traffic accident had occurred at the junction of Cavenagh Road and Bukit Timah Road.

A 54-year-old male motorbike rider was found trapped under the front of a car and was freed by Singapore Civil Defense Force personnel using hydraulic rescue equipment. The injured man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment in a conscious state.

Photos circulating online show an ambulance behind the car that was involved in the accident, while SCDF officers gathered around during the rescue of the motorcyclist. A man carrying a baby can also be seen standing behind the SCDF personnel.

A 58-year-old female driver is assisting the police in their enquiries. Investigations are ongoing.

