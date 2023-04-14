Cleaner’s wife and son grieve after his routine bicycle ride to work ends in collision with bus

SINGAPORE: The loved ones of a Singaporean cleaner are grieving after the 65-year-old died when the bicycle he was riding to work collided with a public bus this week.

The tragic accident occurred around 7.23 am on Monday (10 Apr), near Pasir Ris bus interchange. According to the authorities, the cyclist was unconscious at Changi General Hospital while the 45-year-old bus driver assisted in police investigations.

The late cleaner’s wife told the Chinese daily that her husband had only completed Primary 3 in school, but he worked various jobs, including as a construction worker and selling otah at a coffee shop, to support their son’s education and put him through university.

The grieving wife told Shin Min Daily News that her husband used to commute to work by bicycle every morning. Revealing how the sudden loss of her husband has turned their lives upside down, she told the publication:

“When I heard that he had been knocked down by a bus, I quickly woke my son up and we ran out to look for him. We were then told that my husband had been taken to Changi General Hospital.”

Unfortunately, her husband had already lost consciousness by the time they arrived at Changi General Hospital. She said, with deep sorrow at the untimely loss of her husband, “My heart hurts. By noon, my husband was declared dead.”

A spokesperson from bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said that the company had contacted the family of the deceased and will provide them with support and assistance during this difficult period. He said:

“We are deeply saddened that this incident took place and continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations.”

