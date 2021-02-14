Home News Motorcyclist stops to call mum of special needs boy seen walking on...

Motorcyclist stops to call mum of special needs boy seen walking on expressway

'If you see anyone in need, please stop to help,' says motorcyclist

Twitter screengrab

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—”Be kind to yourself. Be nice to others. Good thoughts, good vibes, good life ☺️✨🌿,” reads the description on Instagram account of @ayyypen, who is someone who certainly walks the walk.

On his social media accounts, he posted a video on Thursday (Feb 11) about an incident from last week when he saw a special needs boy walking along the expressway while he was on his motorcycle. 

“If you see someone in need, do stop and help. No harm helping someone, if it makes their life a little bit easier, why not we’re all humans we’re all the same. Kindness goes a long way,” he wrote on Twitter. 

He added that that none of the vehicles that passed by the walking boy stopped to help, which @ayyypen said  “was sad to see”,

He approached the boy, who was in a school uniform, but whose face he did not include in his posts.

The kindly motorcyclist wanted to determine whether the boy had any of the contact numbers of his parents.

He asked him “mommy daddy phone number you have? Or WhatsApp?”

This turned out to be truly fortunate, as the boy’s mother did not even know her son was in this particular situation. His being alone walking on the expressway could be dangerous indeed.

“Then I proceeded to send his mother a live location,” wrote the good Samaritan.

He did not leave the boy alone until the boy’s mother arrived.

When she came, she was truly thankful for his kindness. 

“I just wanted him to be safe, that’s all.”

The motorcyclist, who has a gallery of photographs with the theme “kindness within”, appealed to others to be of help when they’re riding or driving and see someone in need.

“Please just slow down and stop by the road.”

And if they are unaware of how to help, what they can do is call the police for assistance, he added.

He wrote this not just once, but twice. “If you see anyone in need, please just help if you are able to.”

As his story was picked up by Mustsharenews, @ayyypen was delighted, not on his behalf, but so the message of kindness would be spread.

oh wow wow WOW HOW DID THIS GAIN SO MUCH ATTENTION HAHAHA I REALLY DID NOT EXPECT THIS. I’m actually very happy that the message is being spread to others,” he tweeted.

