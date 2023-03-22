‘This taxi uncle, is really really kind’ — Netizen thanks taxi driver who returns her partner’s misplaced wallet directly to his home

SINGAPORE: A netizen has taken to social media to share a heartwarming experience that may restore their faith in humanity. After her partner left his wallet in a taxi, she says the taxi driver had the wallet sent over directly to his house. The netizen publicly thanked the driver for his honesty and kindness.

The online user took to an online group on Monday (March 20) to share a moving experience. “This is not a complaint,” the post read, as it was shared with a group that tracks complaints around Singapore.

“This post is to thank the very kind-hearted taxi uncle,” the netizen wrote. “It was my idea to take a taxi. My partner left his wallet inside. When we got down the taxi, he then realised that his wallet might have been left inside the taxi. But guess what SyukurAlhamdulillah, this taxi uncle, is really really kind. He sent my partner’s wallet directly back to his home.”

The woman expressed her and her partner’s appreciation for the driver and said they left him a great review. “Kindhearted souls are still living,” she wrote. “Thank you, Uncle, for your honesty. You could have just sent the wallet to a police station and we could have claimed it ourselves, but you went the extra mile to send the wallet back to my partner’s home.”

Though some people asked whether the woman and her partner tipped the taxi driver, others thanked her for sharing the news. “Thank you for sharing,” wrote one. “Seldom or very few (would do that)…definitely worth (being) rewarded…a simple act of kindness really (makes a person’s) day.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for sharing this…I believe there are still a lot of honest people around nowadays.”

