Mother of woman stabbed at Tampines to take care of her 3 orphaned children

Singapore – The grandmother of three kids left behind suddenly after their parents’ deaths confirmed she would be taking them in under her care.

News of the tragic incident made headlines after the children’s mother, 42-year-old Iris Ting Su Yin was found stabbed and covered in blood at the void deck of Block 206 Tampines Street 21 on Wednesday (Feb 10).

Ms Ting works as the centre head for the Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergarten @ Farrer Park. She was found with stab wounds on her body and neck at around 6:30 am. Ms Ting was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A little later, at around 9:10 am, a 45-year-old man was found motionless at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field. Investigations confirmed the man was the children’s father, Ng Chee Kok. He also died in the hospital.

Mr Ng is believed to be Ms Ting’s assailant, said the police as quoted by the straitstimes.com.

A photo allegedly taken moments before his body was discovered revealed a man, believed to be Mr Ng, standing topless on a window ledge of the block, reported asiaone.com on Saturday (Feb 13).

Reports indicated the couple were married in June 2020 and moved into their flat in Punggol in 2004. They had three children, two daughters in their teens, one studying in a polytechnic and the other in secondary school, and a son in primary school.

Neighbours had shared with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that Ms Ting took the kids and moved out of their flat in 2020 and went to live with her mum in Tampines.

According to a straitstimes.com report, Ms Ting applied for a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against Mr Ng on Mar 6, 2020. A month later, it was reported that he allegedly breached the PPO.

It was revealed through court documents that Mr Ng had used violence on Ms Ting and stalked and harassed her in Tampines.

Zaobao reporters visited the bereaved mother of Ms Ting, noting she was visibly distraught.

“I just want to see my daughter for the last time. She’s already gone, there’s no point holding on to anything else,” she said. Preparations for her daughter’s funeral are ongoing, and she has yet to receive the casket.

Ms Ting’s mother also confirmed she would be the primary caregiver for her three orphaned grandchildren. She also thanked friends and members of the public, including parliamentarian for Tampines GRC, Cheng Li Hui, for their concern. Ms Hui had offered the family her support and assistance.

Mr Ng was charged with two counters of harassment and was released on a bail of S$10,000. He was due for a court appearance next Wednesday (Feb 17).

The police are currently investigating the unnatural deaths./TISG

