Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit.

A car crash on Saturday morning took the lives of all five men in the vehicle. They were in a white BMW which sped along Tanjong Pagar Road before slamming into a vacant shophouse previously occupied by Five Oars Coffee Roasters.

After seeing her friends in danger, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, rushed forward to try to save them. As a result, she suffered from severe burns on about 80 per cent of her body. She is currently fighting for her life in Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Her boyfriend, Mr Jonathan Long, 29, was the driver of the BMW. They were reported to be engaged and had recently applied for a flat together. Ms Oh is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess and occasionally sang getai, reported straitstimes.com on Feb 13.

Another friend of the group told The Straits Times that Ms Oh had rushed immediately to the burning car. “She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” the friend added.

A spokesman confirmed that Ms Oh is currently in the ICU and in critical condition.

During a 2013 interview with The Straits Times, Ms Oh shared she was singing getai to earn money to pay for her studies in a polytechnic and lessen the financial burden on her father.

Getai organiser Aaron Tan recalled meeting Ms Oh on a flight in 2019 and confirmed that he organised a virtual getai for her in August last year.

“She started singing getai before becoming a flight stewardess, but kept mostly a low profile,” he told the publication on Saturday. “She had to stop for a while because of her new work commitments, but started performing again last year because of the pandemic.”

Concerned about her injuries, he said: “As a getai community, we were shocked to hear of the news, and pray that she recovers.”

“She did what she did for love, and it was a selfless act that not everybody could do. It was a commendable thing.” /TISG

