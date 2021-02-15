Home News Featured News Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar...

Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Former SIA stewardess and getai singer was engaged to BMW driver, they applied for a flat together

Photo:FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit.

A car crash on Saturday morning took the lives of all five men in the vehicle. They were in a white BMW which sped along Tanjong Pagar Road before slamming into a vacant shophouse previously occupied by Five Oars Coffee Roasters.

After seeing her friends in danger, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, rushed forward to try to save them. As a result, she suffered from severe burns on about 80 per cent of her body. She is currently fighting for her life in Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Her boyfriend, Mr Jonathan Long, 29, was the driver of the BMW. They were reported to be engaged and had recently applied for a flat together. Ms Oh is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess and occasionally sang getai, reported straitstimes.com on Feb 13.

- Advertisement -

Another friend of the group told The Straits Times that Ms Oh had rushed immediately to the burning car. “She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” the friend added.

A spokesman confirmed that Ms Oh is currently in the ICU and in critical condition.

During a 2013 interview with The Straits Times, Ms Oh shared she was singing getai to earn money to pay for her studies in a polytechnic and lessen the financial burden on her father.

Getai organiser Aaron Tan recalled meeting Ms Oh on a flight in 2019 and confirmed that he organised a virtual getai for her in August last year.

“She started singing getai before becoming a flight stewardess, but kept mostly a low profile,” he told the publication on Saturday. “She had to stop for a while because of her new work commitments, but started performing again last year because of the pandemic.”

Concerned about her injuries, he said: “As a getai community, we were shocked to hear of the news, and pray that she recovers.”

“She did what she did for love, and it was a selfless act that not everybody could do. It was a commendable thing.” /TISG

Read related: Over speeding white BMW crashes in Tanjong Pagar killing 5 people

Over speeding white BMW crashes in Tanjong Pagar killing 5 people

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Singapore sees 12 new Covid-19 infections; 3 community cases

More updates to come on Thursday night. Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Feb 11), three of which were community cases. The other nine cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee: S’pore on track with Covid-19 vaccination, over 250,000 have received first dose

Singapore – With more than 250,000 people in Singapore receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the entire population is on track to be vaccinated in 2021 should supplies arrive as scheduled, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon on Wednesday...
View Post
Featured News

13-year-old youngest among hundreds arrested in anti-loan shark drive

Singapore—A massive anti-loan shark operation by the police resulted in the arrest of 316 people, the youngest of whom is 13 years old. The oldest suspect picked up is 71 years old. In their media release on Tuesday (Feb 9), the police said...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore