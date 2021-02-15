Home News Featured News Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine's Day goes viral

Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine’s Day goes viral

Otters nuzzle, squeak and embrace as 'Love Is All Around' plays in the background

Photo: FB screengrab Ottercity

Hana O

Home News, Featured News, In the Hood
Singapore – A video of two otters getting frisky on Feb 14, Valentine’s Day, has warmed the hearts of the online community.

Facebook page Ottercity celebrated the special day by uploading a video of two otters nuzzling, squeaking, embracing, and grooming one another. The 24-second video also had the classic song “Love Is All Around” playing in the background.

“Zouk dad shows his sweet moves. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the post reads. “Loving moment captured by their guardian, Uncle Seng.”

Photo: FB screengrab Ottercity

Ottercity is a platform that shares original collections of otter stories, pictures, and videos in Singapore. Those interested can get their fill of adorable otter moments caught on camera.

The Valentine’s Day post has over 3,000 reactions and over 25,800 views to date. Needless to say, members of the online community tagged their friends and loved ones in the post, which garnered numerous heart emojis.

Not the first time

It’s not the first time otter sightings went viral. On Jan 12, 2021, Facebook page Myottermelon reminisced on the incident involving a male Zouk otter who crashed a wedding photoshoot in Singapore. He was spotted strolling along within the camera frame, carrying its pup by the neck.

“Exactly one year ago, Clueless Zouk Dad, while rushing back home with his pup, gave his blessings to this lucky couple when they were in the middle of their wedding photoshoot. Everyone was so delighted, and I was very fortunate to witness and capture this priceless moment,” the post read.

Photo:FB screengrab/myottermelon

According to a mothership.sg report, otters in Singapore represent a rare occurrence of returned migration, population establishment, and eventual flourishing. No other native species in Singapore has done the same. Otters have thrived and became a Singapore icon, adapting to the big city life./TISG

Read related: Family of otters run around Shenton Way

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

