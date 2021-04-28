Lifestyle Food Foodpanda Walker touched after kind customer told him to break his fast...

Foodpanda Walker touched after kind customer told him to break his fast first before delivering her food

Kind-hearted customer tells Foodpanda Walker to break his fast before delivering her food, delivery rider touched

Lifestyle
PETALING JAYA — A Foodpanda Walker received a kind gesture from a customer who asked him to break his fast first before delivering her food.

Dinnie Norman Othman, who has been on the job for five months, told Malay Mail that he had received an order from a customer at about 7.12pm last Sunday.

“I was ready to deliver the food to her somewhere along Jalan Imbi.

“But then she messaged me to have my meal first before delivering the fried chicken to her.”

Dinnie Norman, who hails from Cheras, was afraid that the chicken would be cold for consumption if he waited to have his food first, so he had a drink instead.

He only had his meal after delivering the food to her and he felt good giving her a hot meal rather than it being served cold.

“I was very touched when the customer told me to eat first as it showed that she cared for me and the work I do especially during the Ramadan month.

“This is not the first time that a customer told me to have my food first before delivering food to them as many others have sent me similar messages.

“As a Foodpanda Walker, there are times where we need to brace the hot weather and the rain so kind comments from customers really do make us feel appreciated,” he said.

The KL-Foodpanda Walker also shared screenshots of his conversation with the customer.

 

Screenshots of the conversation between Dinnie Norman and the customer. Pictures courtesy of Dinnie Norman Othman
Screenshots of the conversation between Dinnie Norman and the customer. Pictures courtesy of Dinnie Norman Othman
