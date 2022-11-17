Motorcyclist drops phone while riding on fast lane, keeps looking back at his phone and almost collides with vehicle

- Advertisement -

A video of a motorcyclist almost getting into an accident after dropping his phone on the road is circulating online, sparking a reminder to motorists to refrain from using their handphones when on the road.

Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of the incident on Wednesday (Nov 16), showing the motorcyclist in the right-most lane in front of the car. A few seconds later, the rider’s hand was seen fumbling before his mobile phone dropped to the ground.

The motorcyclist kept looking back while trying to reach the left-most lane. He almost hit an oncoming vehicle in the process.

Netizens commented that this was a good lesson for the rider not to use or handle any phone when riding on the road. A Facebook user highlighted that the rider could have stayed in the left lane, as the right-most lane was for overtaking.

“If I am a rider, I will always ride on the extreme left unless I am overtaking. So when I fall, or even my belongings fall, it will be at the road shoulders and not in the middle of the road,” he added.

“But this bike go too far. Should have just stopped on the right side and slowly hand signal to slow down cars and pick it up before it got rolled over,” a netizen noted.

Facebook user, Dino Moskito shared his experience of his phone slipping from his hand and falling on the path of a double-decker bus.

Hopefully, the rider was able to retrieve his phone with minimal damage and continued on his way safely. /TISG

