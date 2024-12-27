SINGAPORE: A netizen drew attention to the dangerous stunts a motorcycle driver was caught doing in the early morning hours of Dec 26 (Thursday). In the videos shared by the netizen, the motorcyclist can be seen having lifted his feet from the pedals and coasting along on his vehicle on his stomach.

Raven Qiu posted the videos on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, describing that the man had been caught doing a “Superman stunt.” This type of stunt, where a driver lies prone with their stomach on the seat of a motorbike in imitation of a flying position, is not unheard of.

The motorcyclist was seen in the videos as one being in a group of others, though it is unclear if the other drivers were also performing the same stunt.

Mr Qiu, one of the administrators of the Facebook page, wrote a friend had shared the video to him, adding that the incident occurred along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) at 2:59 on Wednesday morning. His friend also told him that the stunt was dangerous and it would be better not to try it.

He also posted a photo where the license plate of the motorcycle was posted. It was also indicated that it was a “P-Plate,” which stands for a probationary plate. Such a plate is required for new drivers who passed their driving exam only recently. A P-Plate is required to be displayed on a vehicle for one year as a sign to others on the road that the driver is in the process of getting more experience.

The post has since been widely shared, and commenters appeared to share Mr Qiu’s sentiments toward the dangerous stunt.

One wrote that the driver of the motorcyclist needs to be ready to receive a letter from the Traffic Police, especially since the license plate on his car can be seen on the post.

Another warned that if the dangerous driver is not penalized, he’s likely to cause trouble to others on the road.

In 2018, footage of two women in Singapore caught on camera doing the stunt in a tunnel went viral. The video was posted on Instagram Stories.

In Malaysia in 2017, a 20-year-old male was sentenced to 200 hours of community service by the Traffic Court in Kuala Lumpur for performing the stunt on the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE). /TISG

