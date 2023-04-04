Morning Digest, April 4

Maid asks if she is being bullied as both employers’ parents come over for lunch and dinner everyday, plus she still has to cook for 7 people daily

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking if she was being bullied because she had to cook meals for seven people on a daily basis. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote that her employers were new and when she interviewed them, she was told that her jobscope would include “infant care, cleaning, and cooking for three families members”. However, she added that “in real-time, not only three but also both of their parents are joining every lunch (Sir’s parents )and dinner (Mdm’s parents), when they are not coming one or another one guests joined, sometimes still have to cook for tapau(food boxes for sending them)”. Read more here…

“Embarrassed” DBS chairman bows to apologise and sets up special committee to look into service disruption

SINGAPORE: Expressing embarrassment over the latest digital banking service outage, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta and chairman Peter Seah apologised to stakeholders at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday (31 Mar) and promised to set up a special committee to look into the disruption.

About 50 per cent of all DBS customers could not access Digibank or PayLah services during the 11-hour service outage on Wednesday (29 Mar).

Read more here…

Ex-diplomat advises Singaporeans against idolizing TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

SINGAPORE: As Singaporeans gush over how TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew handled the five-hour US Congress session where he was grilled about Chinese influence over the social media app, some prominent figures have cautioned against idolizing the Singapore-born businessman. Mr Chew’s nationality has become a point of pride for some Singaporeans after footage of his testimony in front of American lawmakers went viral online. Proud of having one of their own represent the country on a global stage, netizens have embraced Mr Chew for his impressive background and what has been perceived as a lack of pretentious airs.

Singapore Idol Judge Ken Lim charged in court after molesting woman in his office

SINGAPORE: Singaporean television singing competition reality show judge, Ken Lim, was charged with assault after molesting a 25-year-old woman last November 2021. He is taken to court for touching the woman’s breast on the premises of his office located at Henderson Road.

The 58-year-old is offered bail with a total amount of S$10,000. If found guilty, he will serve up to two years in jail, pay a fine, and suffer caning (spared if above 50). A gag order was also requested by Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En to protect the identity of the victim.

Read more here…

Income gap between young grads and non-degree holders will widen even more: NUS study

SINGAPORE: A new NUS study has found that lower-income youths need more skills training to increase their wages, but are less likely to participate in such training programmes, leading to a cyclical effect that makes it difficult for them to break out of their income range. The study surveyed Singaporeans between the ages of 21 to 39 and found greater wage growth for those with a college degree. It also found that the income gap between degree-holders and non-degree holders will widen over time. Read more here…

