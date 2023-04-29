Morning Digest, April 29

RDU elects new CEC to lead it into the next General Election

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) announced yesterday (26 Apr) that it has elected a new Central Executive Council (CEC) at its inaugural Party Conference earlier this month. The new leadership has been carefully chosen to lead the opposition party into the next general election, which political observers predict may take place as soon as mid-2024.

RDU’s party conference took place at the Jayleen 1918 Hotel on April 14. Party chairman Dr David Foo noted that RDU is among the few political parties in Singapore that do not have a cadre system.

Boss takes her employees shopping at Charles & Keith, treats them to generous Hari Raya gifts

SINGAPORE: A generous boss surprised all 12 full-time employees with a shopping spree at Charles & Keith as a special Hari Raya treats from her. Miza is the founder and owner of Shortcutx Pte Ltd, an online business selling weight loss supplements for men and women looking to lose weight fast or maintain their current weight. The company has been around for a year and has 18 employees based in Singapore.

ICA cautions of long waiting times at Woodlands and Tuas during Labour Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has urged members of the public to expect long waiting times at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Labour Day long weekend, starting today (29 Apr).

Although the holiday falls on Monday, the authorities predict heavy traffic will persist until Tuesday as Singaporeans take advantage of the long weekend to make a quick getaway to Malaysia.

Woman warns public after her 63-year-old grandmother gets scammed out of $15,000 by individuals who claim to be from DBS, CID

SINGAPORE: A woman was scammed out of $15,000 by a caller claiming to be from DBS Bank, who told her that she had a pending Shopee payment. The woman, 63, ended up transferring money three times to “assist in investigations.”

Her granddaughter, Ms Gwenise Low, posted on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday night (Apr 27) “to spread awareness on how real these kind of scams are, so many victims that don’t even know if they can get their money back even if a police report has been lodged.”

‘How often does your HDB estate get painted?’ — Resident whose Tampines block looks like an ‘abandoned building in the middle of nowhere’ asks

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user posted a photo of the building where he lives and asked how often others get a fresh coat of paint, people commented on how bad the HDB estate really looks. “Just wondering how this process/frequency is really like on the ground so wanted to get redditors’ experience as well. Have been living in this Tampines HDB estate since 2005 and to date there was only one paint job done in 2008. So it’s been 15 years since the last paint job and was wondering if this is normal (since the flats in my surrounding have had a few paint jobs being done already) How do they decide who gets the paint job or not?” asked u/Nunububumemo on r/Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 26). Read more here…

