Stories you might’ve missed, April 28

‘How often does your HDB estate get painted?’ — Resident whose Tampines block looks like an ‘abandoned building in the middle of nowhere’ asks

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user posted a photo of the building where he lives and asked how often others get a fresh coat of paint, people commented on how bad the HDB estate really looks. "Just wondering how this process/frequency is really like on the ground so wanted to get redditors' experience as well. Have been living in this Tampines HDB estate since 2005 and to date there was only one paint job done in 2008. So it's been 15 years since the last paint job and was wondering if this is normal (since the flats in my surrounding have had a few paint jobs being done already) How do they decide who gets the paint job or not?" asked u/Nunububumemo on r/Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 26).

Food delivery rider who molested woman at her workplace among 3 to be charged in court

SINGAPORE: Three men involved in three separate outrage of modesty cases will be charged in court by the police tomorrow (28 Apr).

According to a statement by the police, the first incident happened on March 19 last year at around 5 pm. A 38-year-old food delivery worker was suspected of molesting a 23-year-old woman at her workplace in Jalan Sultan. He faces one count of outrage of modesty and one count of using criminal force.

Amex says the erroneous message users received about their card being disabled was not a scam, but customers remain upset

SINGAPORE: Several American Express users in Singapore were left puzzled and concerned after receiving a text message from the financial services company informing them that their credit card had been temporarily suspended. Some attempts to call the company proved unsuccessful, adding to the confusion. The erroneous text message claimed that the user’s credit card had been suspended due to an unsecured interest-earning balance that exceeded 12 times their monthly income. The message urged users to contact American Express, but some found the hotline inaccessible.

‘People should stop looking at their kids as a retirement plan’ — Netizens tell woman whose mum is unhappy with receiving 1/10 of her salary

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user wrote asking others to weigh in on how much allowance she should be giving her parents because her mother got upset when she reduced the amount she gave her mum from $550 to $350 per month after she gave up her part-time job.

The post author wrote that she has more bills to pay, and her expenses have increased the older she gets. She further explained that her family has always received financial assistance. Her father is a factory worker who only makes $2,000 a month, and ever since she was born, her mother has not worked in any jobs.

3 members of the public receive Public Spiritedness Award for selflessly helping strangers in the nick of time

SINGAPORE: Three courageous civilians were recently presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by the Singapore Police for their heroic actions.

One of the awardees, Mr Chen, received the award for his quick thinking in saving a victim with suicidal thoughts. Last year on October 23, while returning home on Queen Street, Mr Chen noticed a man sitting on the edge of the HDB building corridor through the elevator door and window.

