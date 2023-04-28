3 members of the public receive Public Spiritedness Award for selflessly helping strangers in the nick of time

SINGAPORE: Three courageous civilians were recently presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by the Singapore Police for their heroic actions.

One of the awardees, Mr Chen, received the award for his quick thinking in saving a victim with suicidal thoughts. Last year on October 23, while returning home on Queen Street, Mr Chen noticed a man sitting on the edge of the HDB building corridor through the elevator door and window.

Initially, he thought it was a child playing, but his conscience prompted him to investigate further. Upon reaching the tenth floor, he saw a man in his 50s climbing a plastic chair with one foot over the fence. Mr Chen stepped forward and tried to calm the man down, pulling him to safety after a half-hour conversation.

Another recipient, Mr Shahadan, was commended for stopping an assault at Stamford Road two weeks ago.

While making a delivery, Mr Shahadan saw a man attacking an elderly man and attempted to separate them. The assailant then took an axe from his bag and began walking away. Mr Shahadan promptly informed the police of the man’s whereabouts, leading to his arrest.

The third recipient, Mr Ronald Chia, received the award for assisting the Police in the arrest of a man for voyeurism. Mr Chia and his friend noticed a man allegedly taking an upskirt video of a female victim on an escalator. They immediately confronted the man and called the police for assistance, leading to his swift arrest.

Mr Chen and Mr Shahadan received the Public Spiritedness Award today (27 Apr), while Mr Chia received the award last Thursday (20 Apr).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Serene Chiu said, “We value the strong collaboration between the Police and community partners in our fight against crime. Their actions are a good example for others and a testament to the strong sense of partnership between the Police and the community. Together, we make Singapore a safer place for all to live in.”

