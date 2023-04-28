Food delivery rider who molested woman at her workplace among 3 to be charged in court

SINGAPORE: Three men involved in three separate outrage of modesty cases will be charged in court by the police tomorrow (28 Apr).

According to a statement by the police, the first incident happened on March 19 last year at around 5 pm. A 38-year-old food delivery worker was suspected of molesting a 23-year-old woman at her workplace in Jalan Sultan. He faces one count of outrage of modesty and one count of using criminal force.

The second case happened on June 23 last year at around 11 pm. A 58-year-old suspect was alleged to have molested a 34-year-old woman under the pretext of being friendly at a lounge on Telok Ayer Street. He faces three counts of outrage of modesty.

The third and last case involved a 42-year-old man suspected of molesting a 26-year-old female customer at a club in Marina Bay at around 1:30 am on October 30 last year. He faces one charge of outrage of modesty.

The police have reminded the public to take precautions to protect themselves from such incidents and to seek help if they need assistance. The police also urged anyone with information on such crimes to come forward and report it to the authorities.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg