ICA cautions of long waiting times at Woodlands and Tuas during Labour Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has urged members of the public to expect long waiting times at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Labour Day long weekend, starting today (29 Apr).

Although the holiday falls on Monday, the authorities predict heavy traffic will persist until Tuesday as Singaporeans take advantage of the long weekend to make a quick getaway to Malaysia.

ICA noted that nearly 1.4 million people passed through land-based checkpoints earlier this month. Those travelling by car during rush hour had to wait several hours, similar to pre-coronavirus conditions.

To avoid such delays, the authorities advise members of the public to take buses or cars and exit Singapore via the land checkpoints. They also urge drivers to allow additional waiting time for customs clearance when entering the country.

ICA has suggested that drivers check for traffic conditions at land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority’s website, ICA’s social media pages or local radio stations before departure.

