Leon Perera calls for ideas for new mural at Serangoon

SINGAPORE: The country’s creative minds have a chance to flex at Serangoon, where a wall is waiting for a new mural. Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) calls out ideas in a Facebook post on Thursday night (Apr 27).

“We have started the wheels turning on a new project – to paint a mural at the curved retaining wall at the coffee shop at Blk 151A Serangoon North Ave 1. We completed some murals at a few void decks at Serangoon Ave 4 last year, painted by the amazing artist Jacky Mak aka Jacky vs The Wall, so this would be our second mural project in the ward,” Mr Perera, who has been representing the ward since 2020, wrote.

He added that a consultation session to give constituents an opportunity to share ideas on the theme of the mural will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday next week, May 7, at the coffee shop at 151A Serangoon North Ave 1.

Mr Perera also wrote that they’re looking forward to consulting not only with constituents but also with the merchants who operate there, which includes the Serangoon North Merchants Association, whom he tagged in his post, and the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

“It’s our hope that this artwork will inject some beauty into the environment and trigger positive thoughts in people who live and work there…as well as a better appreciation of what makes this area special. Such is the role that community art can play. The artwork would also serve as a wayfinder that will hopefully be helpful to those who need such markers,” wrote Mr Perera, adding that more details about the mural will be unveiled soon.

He invited constituents from the Serangoon ward to attend the consultation, which will also be graced by Mr Terence Tan, the project’s artist.

Here is Mr Mak’s post about last year’s mural:

And while he will not be part of the new project, he shared Mr Perera’s post, adding, “I’m so happy that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council is constantly looking for ways to brighten up the neighbourhood.” /TISG

