‘Our work is only meaningful if it makes a difference’ — Sylvia Lim says as Aljunied-Hougang MPs come out in full force at Eunos

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MPs came out “in full force” in Eunos, the ward represented by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, on Saturday (July 8), at a tea session wherein representatives from the Cyber Security Agency also came to talk about staying safe online.

“MPs of Aljunied-Hougang Town in full force at this AHTC tea event with residents of Eunos Division. Our work is only meaningful if it makes a difference to our constituents. I was touched by the words of affirmation and encouragement from the constituents and volunteers. #JiaYou #💪🏼 #AHTC #WP,” wrote party chair Sylvia Lim, who has been an Aljunied GRC MP since 2011.

Mr Singh, Ms Lim, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Leon Perera are the Members of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, and Mr Dennis Tan represents Hougang SMC.

Aljunied and Hougang have been strongholds of The Workers’ Party for some time now.

Noting that he was “Home in Eunos,” Mr Singh wrote, “A superb morning in Eunos today after a busy four days in Parliament. Great meeting old friends and new residents who have just moved into this beautiful neighbourhood. As always, appreciate all the feedback which we will look into – Parliament, Government Policy and Municipal Matters!”

As for Mr Tan, he wrote that it was “good to catch up with our residents including quite a number of familiar faces” and gave a shoutout to the organizing team. “Big thanks to the dedicated staff of our AHTC team who put up a good event today!”

Mr Giam noted that he “thoroughly enjoyed our tea session with residents this morning” and thanked the Cyber Security Agency.

“In addition to helpful feedback about municipal matters, several residents also shared with us their views about the past week’s Parliament debates,” he added. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg