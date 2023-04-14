Morning Digest, April 14

Maid who was interviewed 3 times before being hired quits after 2 weeks, “doesn’t want to work anymore as now she wants to go back to her own country”

SINGAPORE: An employer of a helper who wanted to leave after 2 weeks took to social media asking if it was a good idea to bring in a fresh helper to go through tasks with the one on her way out. In an anonymous post to a Facebook help group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that her new maid would join her in about a week. Her current helper, who had only been with the family for about two weeks, "doesn't want to work anymore as now she wants to go back to her own country. She couldn't even give me a proper reason that she wants to leave", the woman added.

PAP MP chosen as CEO of Premier and Strides Taxis as both companies merge to become second-largest taxi operator in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Premier Taxis and Strides Taxis announced today (13 Apr) that ruling party politician Ang Wei Neng has been selected as CEO (designate), as it revealed that both companies would be merged to create Singapore’s second-largest taxi operator.

As part of the merger, a new joint venture company, Strides Premier Pte Ltd, will be formed to hold the merged business. Strides Holdings, wholly owned by SMRT, will own the majority stake in the new entity, while Premier Corporation Pte Ltd and BS Investors Pte Ltd will jointly hold the remaining stake.



Do you agree with Jamus Lim that there should be a minimum wage in Singapore even for maids & construction workers?

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) has been an outspoken proponent of the minimum wage, and the WP has long called for one to be implemented in Singapore. Last year, in a Facebook post, Assoc Prof Lim recalled that he had wanted to be a garbage collector when he was a young boy, commenting that in other countries such as Australia, garbage truck drivers can earn as much as $60,000 a year because of minimum wage.

Realtor shares horrific sights in Tampines HDB flat with nightmare client on handover day

A real estate agent took to TikTok to share horrific sights from the worst seller she had ever encountered on the handover day. “The worst seller handover I’ve ever seen,” wrote Desiree Leung in her TikTok. Desiree is a realtor who posts regularly on social media.

The handover for an HDB flat in Tampines was done on Sunday, April 2, as per the seller’s request, and according to Desiree’s TikTok, all movable furniture is supposed to be cleared by the handover day. However, when Desiree got to the house, she was shocked to see that nothing had been cleared and that all the furniture and random belongings remained in the unit.



Maid insists during interview she can care for children but after 5 days says she can’t; employer asks why she must still bear cost of meals, insurance & paperwork fee

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper's employer took to social media after the maid wanted to be sent back to the agency after barely a week of working. In a post to a support Facebook group for domestic helpers, the employer wrote that during an interview with the maid, she conveyed that the main job scope would be to care for her two children. The maid agreed and was hired to look after her two daughters. The employer wrote that during the interview, she warned the helper that her two daughters were "quite naughty".

