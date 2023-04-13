Maid insists during interview she can care for children but after 5 days says she can’t; employer asks why she must still bear cost of meals, insurance & paperwork fee

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper’s employer took to social media after the maid wanted to be sent back to the agency after barely a week of working.

In a post to a support Facebook group for domestic helpers, the employer wrote that during an interview with the maid, she conveyed that the main job scope would be to care for her two children. The maid agreed and was hired to look after her two daughters. The employer wrote that during the interview, she warned the helper that her two daughters were “quite naughty”.

The maid agreed and said that she would be able to look after the children. However, five days in, she said she could not handle the woman’s children when her employers were not around. The woman explained that she and her husband were working adults and could not always be around.

After assessing the maid’s attitude, the woman wrote that she decided to get a replacement helper from the agency. However, the woman added: “i still need to pay to agent for her meal in 21 days and get back insurance only 50% and still paper work fee another $200 plus ?? I think is not fair at all”.

After working with her employer for six days, another maid wanted to know if she could be transferred elsewhere.

In an anonymous post to a support Facebook group for helpers, a foreign domestic worker wrote that this was her first time in Singapore. She added that she had worked with her first employer for six days. Without explaining her reasons, the maid asked if she could find another employer and be transferred.

Other employers and helpers who commented on her post reacted with shock. Some asked her to go home, others said that it would be difficult to find another employer but not impossible if she had valid reasons for wanting a transfer. /TISG

