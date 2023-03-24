Maid says she wants a transfer after being with her employer for 6 days

SINGAPORE: After working with her employer for just six days, a maid wanted to know if she could be transferred elsewhere.

In an anonymous post to a support Facebook group for helpers, a foreign domestic worker wrote that this was her first time in Singapore. She added that she had worked with her very first employer for just six days. Without explaining her reasons, the maid then asked if it was possible for her to find another employer and be transferred out.

Other employers and helpers who commented on her post reacted with shock. Some asked her to go home, others said that it would be difficult to find another employer but not impossible if she had valid reasons for wanting a transfer.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier in the month, another foreign domestic helper who was new to Singapore asked if she could change employers after only two weeks.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that she had only been with her employers for two weeks but wanted to change as she was unhappy with them. “Is it possible to terminate or end my contract with my employer and look for another job here in singapore? Can I have some advice, thank you”, she wrote in her post.

Netizens who commented on her post urged her to reflect on her job and reconsider her role as it had only been two weeks. They also asked if she had a valid reason for wanting a change after such a short period of time.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg