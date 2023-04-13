Realtor shares horrific sights in Tampines HDB flat with nightmare client on handover day

A real estate agent took to TikTok to share horrific sights from the worst seller she had ever encountered on the handover day. “The worst seller handover I’ve ever seen,” wrote Desiree Leung in her TikTok. Desiree is a realtor who posts regularly on social media.

The handover for an HDB flat in Tampines was done on Sunday, April 2, as per the seller’s request, and according to Desiree’s TikTok, all movable furniture is supposed to be cleared by the handover day. However, when Desiree got to the house, she was shocked to see that nothing had been cleared and that all the furniture and random belongings remained in the unit.

@desireeleung So we hand back keys, seller say within 2 days will clear all. This is the WORST sales HANDOVER I EVER SEEN. Damn tilted by his comment “leave the furniture behind so buyer can use” & “ask buyer contact town council to throw” 😡😡😡🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ BRO. 1 or 2 movable items can close one eye la but these all adding up, AT LEAST 10 ITEMS. Isnt it common sense to clear out the movable items??? #handoverday #hdbhandover #jialat #worsthandoverday #wtf #sgproperty #sghdb #worstexperienceever #fyp #fypシ ♬ Wtf – PAW!

“I leave them my furnitures for them, buyer can use,” said the seller, according to Desiree. She was baffled by his remark and questioned why the seller would leave behind furniture in such terrible condition for the buyer.

The video also shows the house in complete mess and disarray, with filthy mattresses and pillows, broken cupboards and windows, umbrellas stuffed into the window frame, and rubbish scattered everywhere. She also said more cracks were found compared to the viewing day.

Desiree mentioned that the kitchen was “the worst part” as there were lots of kitchen items left behind and “so many little items like rubbish like that.”

While she thought that at least the fridge might be in decent condition, she wrote that when she opened it, it “got bugs and flew to me”, and an awful stench came from it.

“I almost puke when I open the fridge,” wrote Desiree in a comment.

After raising these concerns with the seller on April 2, the seller promised to clear everything within two days. Desiree mentioned that the seller was travelling overseas on April 3 and therefore sought the help of his friend to clear everything on his behalf.

Desiree wrote in the comments that the seller was not cooperative and “say need go overseas next day then handover yesterday, actually handover day is 4 April.”

Although all the furniture and other items were cleared by April 4, Desiree faced a new problem. The seller gave her a bunch of keys, which they made her collect from Punggol Waterway Point, although the unit is in Tampines, and asked her to figure out the right one.

“I tried every single one, but none of it can open,” said Desiree.

The seller insisted that she try all the different keys. But she still could not identify the right one. She spent two hours testing all the keys until her hands reddened.

The seller then realised they missed out on one set, so she collected that from her seller’s agent and returned the next day to try again.

She still could not open the door, even with the key given to her. Desiree eventually gave up and contacted a locksmith via WhatsApp, who confirmed the door lock was faulty.

The locksmith reached almost an hour later and finally managed to open the door, and Desiree’s nightmare finally came to an end.

Netizens in the comments section expressed how appalled they were by the seller’s lack of consideration and were horrified by the state of the house.

“Hope there will be a fine that said if the house is not empty by handover day have to pay certain amount,” commented a user.

“This is atrocious !!! And I thought my lizard poop walls that they didn’t bother to clean was bad,” said another person in the comments, surprised at how much worse this incident was than theirs.

“So not right. Even if the stupid seller not cooperative, sale of the hdb can be halted if go to hdb to lodge complaint and halt payment?? Can?” questioned a user in the comments.

Desiree clarified that the unit was already under the new owner’s name, and an extension had already been granted to the seller.

“This is after HDB completion and 3 months extension. Already buyer official owner 3 months ago,” she wrote as a reply to the user’s comment.

“Sometimes I don’t understand why people act this way. People already buy your house. least you could do is do what is required,” said another person.

Desiree concluded her rant with some useful tips for buyers in her TikTok.

Inspect at least a few days before the handover, and find time to remind the seller to clear the unit. If you are too busy, ask for photos of the unit. Ensure the seller and seller’s agent is present on handover day, don’t let them give you the keys somewhere else. Observe the seller and maintenance of the unit during the initial house hunt.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Desiree for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg