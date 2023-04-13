‘I wanna work for you’ — Netizens agree with boss who says her staff should only work from 10am-4pm to stay productive

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video of a woman business owner saying she’ll never ask her staff to work from 9 am to 6 pm daily has gone viral, getting 2.1 million views since it was posted on Tuesday (April 11).

The boss, who goes by Thatasianmama on TikTok, argued that people are more productive when they only work from 10 am until 4 pm.

“At 9 am, any typical person reporting to the office, what do you think most of the people are doing? They are going to the pantry to take coffee, tea, take water, eat breakfast,” she said, adding, “The truth is, everybody’s day (hasn’t) started yet” when they’re hungry and need to eat breakfast before starting their work day.

The TikToker pointed out that this schedule is “not productive for the people who are working” and is “also not productive for the company.”

Therefore, she has her staff come in at 10 am, but they have to have eaten breakfast already by then.

This way, at “10 am they start work, stay focused.”

And the late start does not mean a late end for this boss, who argued that at 4 pm, workers “would have been sitting at their desks for about six hours” and “their brains are fried, they’re thinking about going home, they’re already thinking about where they’re going after work, they’re not concentrating anymore… they’re not productive anymore.”

She concluded by saying, “They end at 4 pm, they go back home, pick their children, do whatever that they want, feel happy and have some work-life balance and then next morning start at 10 am, focus on work. That itself will be more productive.”

Netizens commenting on her post agreed with this particular boss.

Several commenters even said they wanted to work for her.

