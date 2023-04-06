Fresh grad says that after a year of slogging, she was only given $50 pay increment; boss says it’s “company policy”

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate with a degree in marketing was disappointed after working hard for a year only to receive a $50 pay increment.

The anonymous woman wrote to singaporeuncensored stating: “After four long years of hard work and dedication, I had earned my degree in marketing. I was so proud of myself and I had already started to make plans for my life after university”. She added that she felt lucky to land a job right away and was excited to find out that she was getting paid more than she expected.

“However, when it came time for my first salary review, I was a bit taken aback. The only increment I was given was a mere $50, even though I had worked hard for an entire year. I couldn’t believe it. I thought I’d get a better raise after all the effort I had put in”, she wrote. When she asked her boss why she had only gotten a $50 increment, he chalked it up to “company policy” and said that “it was standard practice for the company to only give out small increments to new employees, regardless of how hard they worked”.

“I was starting to feel like I was getting taken advantage of, and it was taking a toll on my mental health because I can’t stop harping on that fact. I eventually decided to look for a new job, as I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere with my current one”, she added.

However, even after changing jobs, she wrote that she was still stuck with the same salary and felt she was still being taken advantage of.

Similarly, earlier this year, an old video of a cleaner job offer posted for S$3800 a month has resurfaced and been shared online. The job was for eight hours a day and six days a week.

An online page that keeps track of incidents happening all over Singapore shared an old TikTok video featuring a job offer with a rather… enticing salary. The TikTok video, originally published in July 2022, resurfaced on Facebook and made a comeback on Wednesday (March 22).

The job posting was for a cleaner position. “Maximum $3800 a month,” it read. The hand-written job offer also included a brief description of the position. “Eight hours a day, six days a week, meals are provided,” it read. In addition, the poster reads, “Must be physical(ly) fit.”

A handful of netizens took to the post’s comments section with remarks on the job offer. “Maybe the fresh grad,” said one. “The toilet must be made of gold,” said another.”

“Get salary, must transfer back $3,000 to the company,” wrote another.

