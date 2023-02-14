Man complains that the new staff he hired is being paid more than him

SINGAPORE: A man who said that he had been employed the longest in his company also added that the new staff he hired was paid more than he was.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man complained that the new staff member he brought onboard received a higher salary. “How do you manage the emotional imbalance and confusion if you are to hire your new staff whom is paid slightly higher than you? And what about your new peers whom are also paid higher than you?” he asked.

The man added that he was not privy to salary matters, but said that he happened to chance upon the details.

“being the longest staff around, I am happy to welcome new members who will of course take on or support some of my overwhelming work section but I don’t know how to make out of my inner thoughts when I know all these people are paid higher than me whom I will need to teach and guide over time”, the man wrote. He said that he was willing to speak to his boss for an increment, but asked if he should show that he knew about the payscale of the rest. Alternatively, he asked if he should just be content with his own salary and continue working.

On the whole, he added, he enjoyed working at the organisation.

Netizens had mixed reactions. Here’s what they said:

