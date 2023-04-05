Carpark in Punggol HDB “became swimming pool” after heavy rain, resident complains that no action taken by town council for last 3 years

SINGAPORE: The ground floor of a multi-story carpark in Punggol Edgefield Plains Blk 184 flooded yesterday Monday, April 3, due to heavy rain, covering several lots, making it difficult for vehicles to park.

A resident, Mr Tan, took to Facebook to share his frustrations about the flooded carpark. “Punggol Edgefield Plains Blk 184 Multi Storey carpark during raining day it become a swimming pool,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

“As you can see the original piping was directly lead to underground pipe and they just let the water flow into the parking lot,” he said in reference to the exposed pipes, which cause the rainwater collected from the roof to be released onto the ground floor, instead of underground.

He also mentioned that he had raised this issue to the town council several times through the one services app, but nothing has been done to improve the situation.

“Every time when heavy rain the parking lot flood, I had submitted the complaint many many times but no solution,” he explained.

A screenshot posted by the resident on Facebook shows that on 12 July 2021, Mr Tan filed a complaint about the same issue.

“For last 3 years I wrote to the town council through one services app but no serious action to rectify the problems,” he wrote.

Another Facebook user had commented, suggesting that sending an email to the MPs directly would be a better idea.

“Email to the MPs… I too having problem whenever there’s block washing , there’ll be a pool of water stagnant infront of my mum house… Reported via One App, town Council claimed they did something to rectify and closed the report.. One 1year later still the same problem.. Reported again, still they said they already rectify and closed the report.. I got so fed up, i email direct to the MP… Within 2 days, town council contacted me and rectified the problem permanently.. Everything solved now…” he wrote in the comments.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both the resident and the Punggol Town Council for comment.

