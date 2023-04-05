Leong Mun Wai named new PSP chief, while Hazel Poa reclaims vice-chairman title

SINGAPORE: Both of the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP) were appointed to top roles within the party’s top leadership after being benched for close to three years from the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to focus on their parliamentary duties.

The party revealed today (4 Apr) that it has elected Leong Mun Wai as its new secretary-general, in an announcement confirming rumours swirling for weeks.

The Independent Singapore previously reported that a section of PSP members was expecting the NCMP to play a bigger role in the party after ex-chief Francis Yuen stepped down from his post last month due to a new job.

A senior party member told The Independent Singapore on the condition of anonymity, “There is going to be leadership renewal at PSP, we’re expecting Mr Leong Mun Wai to take on a more prominent role in the party; he definitely has my support as the next Sec-Gen.”

Hazel Poa, meanwhile, reclaimed the vice-chairman title, which she relinquished in 2020 as the party urged their NCMPs to focus on their work in Parliament.

Although the duo will continue to serve as NCMPs until Parliament is dissolved before the next General Election, Mr Leong and Ms Poa are now ready to take on additional responsibilities in the party, according to a PSP spokesman.

Ex-People’s Action Party (PAP) politician Mr Tan Cheng Bock continues as chairman of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) while two CEC members – Mr Ang Yong Guan and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan – have been appointed as assistant secretary generals to support Mr Leong.

Ms Poa used to be the PSP’s vice-chairman while Mr Leong previously served as assistant secretary-general but both NCMPs let go of their roles in 2020 to reportedly focus on their parliamentary duties.

The new CEC, which includes Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Mr Abas Kasmani, and Ms Tan Chika, will serve for two years until March 2025.

