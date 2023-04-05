Stories you might’ve missed, April 5

Maid going on home leave has 2 months’ salary in cash with her but still asks employer for advance pay of another month

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking others for advice because her foreign domestic helper wanted three months’ worth of salary to take with her when she went back on leave. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the employer wrote that she was “just asking for a little more context so I can make a decision on giving an advance to my helper before she goes on home leave”. She explained that her maid was going on leave for a month and that she paid for her helper’s return ticket. In addition, she also gave her maid 2 months’ salary to take with her. Despite this, the employer wrote that her maid “has requested for an additional 1 month advance salary, saying that she’d like to take her family on trips within the Philippines and her 2-month fund would not be enough. So that’s 3 months’ salary”. Read more here…

Carpark in Punggol HDB “became swimming pool” after heavy rain, resident complains that no action taken by town council for last 3 years

SINGAPORE: The ground floor of a multi-story carpark in Punggol Edgefield Plains Blk 184 flooded yesterday Monday, April 3, due to heavy rain, covering several lots, making it difficult for vehicles to park.

A resident, Mr Tan, took to Facebook to share his frustrations about the flooded carpark. “Punggol Edgefield Plains Blk 184 Multi Storey carpark during raining day it become a swimming pool,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Read more here…

“I hope you accept these suggestions” — Netizen counters Lawrence Wong’s alleged statement on “lack of suggestions” for lessening expenses

SINGAPORE: In response to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong allegedly saying that although there are many “asking for more,” there is a lack of suggestions about lessening expenses, an online user has come up with a few ideas and shared the list online. The online user took to Facebook on Thursday (March 30) to share a five-item list of ideas on how Singapore can cut back on its spending. “There are many people (who) can give good suggestions. But will you, Lawrence Wong, as DPM not accept these good suggestions–they are as follows.”

After opposition party stepped in, Town Council quickly resolves water seepage issue that it asked resident to take care of

SINGAPORE: After initially asking a resident to pay out of pocket to rectify damage from water seepage within her home, Jalan Besar Town Council (JBTC) quickly resolved the persistent issue “out of goodwill,” as soon as opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) stepped in to speak up for the homeowner.

RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon said on Monday (3 Apr) that a JBTC resident approached his party recently to report water seepage issues in her HDB flat, which began in December 2021. The resident promptly notified both HDB and JBTC, and the authorities rectified the damage due to the water seepage in the common area (external) after receiving her complaint.

Read more here…

Maid says that the other helper in the house bullies her and acts like a boss when the employers are not there

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for advice after the other maid in her employer’s home started bullying her.

In a post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that she had worked in Singapore for a year and seven months. After her contract ended, she added that she was unsure as to whether she should renew her contract or find another employer. The maid explained that her “boss is very good, they are really very good”, but added that the other helper in the house was the problem.

