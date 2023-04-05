Maid says that the other helper in the house bullies her and acts like a boss when the employers are not there

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for advice after the other maid in her employer’s home started bullying her.

In a post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that she had worked in Singapore for a year and seven months. After her contract ended, she added that she was unsure as to whether she should renew her contract or find another employer. The maid explained that her “boss is very good, they are really very good”, but added that the other helper in the house was the problem.

The other helper had been working for her employer for six years already and the maid wrote: “I don’t like her, because she is selfish, she wants to be appreciated but she doesn’t want to respect, When the boss is not at home, she acts like a boss, telling me to do this and that, if I don’t want to, she hates me”. While the maid contemplated telling her employer about how the other helper treated her, she was afraid that this would cause further sentiments of anger.

“I’m confused what to do, while I’m still new here. Please give me advice, should I stay or move”, the helper asked others in the group. Netizens who commented on the post had mixed responses. Some told her to speak to her employer, while others who said they experienced similar situations told her to be transferred elsewhere.

Here’s what they said:

