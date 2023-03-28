‘Salary higher than fresh U grad, who wants?’ — Cleaner job offer for S$3800/month

SINGAPORE: An old video of a cleaner job offer posted for S$3800 a month has resurfaced and been shared online. The job was for eight hours a day and six days a week.

An online page that keeps track of incidents that take place all over Singapore shared an old Tiktok video featuring a job offer with a rather… enticing salary. The Tiktok video, which was originally published in July 2022 resurfaced on Facebook and made a comeback on Wednesday (March 22).

The job posting was for a cleaner position. “Maximum $3800 a month,” it read. The hand-written job offer also included a brief description of the position. “Eight hours a day, six days a week, meals are provided,” it read. In addition, the poster reads “Must be physical(ly) fit.”

A handful of netizens took to the comments section of the post with remarks on the job offer. “Maybe the fresh grad,” said one. “The toilet must be made of gold,” said another.”

“Get salary, must transfer back $3,000 to the company,” wrote another.

In similar news, a recent job posting for “administration manager” was advertised at a monthly salary of S$3,700.

Included in the section stipulating the roles and responsibilities of the position were the updating of tracking numbers, the handling of paperwork, the production of sales reports and other similar statistics, as well as the provision of customer service support. Some online posts also pointed out that the job offer was also tagged as an internship or attachment.

Many took to the comments section to express their shock over the listing, with one asking, “Manager, less than S$4K?”

