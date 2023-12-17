SINGAPORE: In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that it will provide daily updates on the number of local cases, moving away from the current weekly reporting system. Daily reporting will begin on Tuesday (19 Dec).

The decision to transition to daily reporting comes as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases, and authorities recognize the need for more frequent and up-to-date information to manage the situation effectively.

Up until now, MOH had been updating the data on coronavirus cases once a week on its official website. However, with the evolving nature of the pandemic and the rising number of cases, the shift to daily reporting is seen as a proactive measure to keep the public informed and ensure a more agile response to the changing circumstances.

There is, however, a change in the methodology for estimating the number of COVID-19 cases. With COVID-19 testing no longer mandatory in the country, the reported cases may not accurately reflect the actual situation. To address this issue, MOH outlined a new approach that considers multiple factors to estimate local COVID-19 case data accurately.

The estimation process involves taking into account the number of patients with acute respiratory infections attending polyclinics, the proportion of samples from these patients that tested positive for COVID-19, and the overall number of patients with acute respiratory infections. By utilizing this comprehensive approach, health authorities aim to provide a more realistic picture of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

As the nation braces for the potential impact of the surge in cases, citizens are urged to stay vigilant, adhere to recommended safety measures, and keep a close eye on the daily updates for the latest information on the COVID-19 situation.