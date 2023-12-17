COVID 19 Featured News

MOH to start reporting daily COVID case numbers

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 17, 2023

SINGAPORE: In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that it will provide daily updates on the number of local cases, moving away from the current weekly reporting system. Daily reporting will begin on Tuesday (19 Dec).

The decision to transition to daily reporting comes as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases, and authorities recognize the need for more frequent and up-to-date information to manage the situation effectively.

Up until now, MOH had been updating the data on coronavirus cases once a week on its official website. However, with the evolving nature of the pandemic and the rising number of cases, the shift to daily reporting is seen as a proactive measure to keep the public informed and ensure a more agile response to the changing circumstances.

There is, however, a change in the methodology for estimating the number of COVID-19 cases. With COVID-19 testing no longer mandatory in the country, the reported cases may not accurately reflect the actual situation. To address this issue, MOH outlined a new approach that considers multiple factors to estimate local COVID-19 case data accurately.

See also  Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 2, 2020

The estimation process involves taking into account the number of patients with acute respiratory infections attending polyclinics, the proportion of samples from these patients that tested positive for COVID-19, and the overall number of patients with acute respiratory infections. By utilizing this comprehensive approach, health authorities aim to provide a more realistic picture of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

As the nation braces for the potential impact of the surge in cases, citizens are urged to stay vigilant, adhere to recommended safety measures, and keep a close eye on the daily updates for the latest information on the COVID-19 situation.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

IPS survey indicates growing confidence in Singapore’s democratic status

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang says his love for his father and sister led him to pay ministers close to $620K

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Ho Ching commends SMRT’s “all of company approach” as EWL services resume

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

Investors target Singapore’s industrial and retail sectors as home sales hit 16-year low, analysts say

October 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

AI adoption transforms wealth management in Singapore as investors seek tech-savvy advisors: Report

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

HDB resale flat prices rose 2.5% in Q3 2024 amid strong demand and limited supply

October 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News SG Politics

IPS survey indicates growing confidence in Singapore’s democratic status

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.